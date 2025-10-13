Omar 'Big O' Gooding Drops 'Overstand Me' with Star-Studded Birthday Album Release Party October 17 at Vyre Live L.A.
On October 17, Omar "Big O" Gooding launches his new project, Overstand Me, at the Vyre Live at 2020 Bay Street in Los Angeles from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. The event is free, and the press is invited.
In celebration of his birthday on October 19, Omar Gooding drops a 14-track album with bonus tracks. "OVERSTAND ME" is the title track and first single on the album..
Wearing his signature style, a Lakers Jersey, Omar "Big O" Gooding is the artwork on his album cover titled "Overstand Me."
Hollywood’s multi-talent drops a powerful 14-track album that unites West Coast truth, legacy, and lyrical mastery.
Gooding broke into the mainstream through iconic television roles (Smart Guy, Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, Family Time), then bolstered his position in film with Baby Boy, Barbershop, and more. What many overlook is that music and comedy have been his parallel paths—tools for telling what the camera might not see, for voicing what dialogue won’t allow.
Gooding proves that his creative range extends far beyond acting. "Overstand Me" is his most complete music project to date—an introspective and unapologetic collection that honors hip hop’s roots while celebrating personal growth.
“Music is the mirror that shows who I really am,” Gooding says. “This album is about standing tall in truth, in art, and in life.”
While a minor public exchange with Harlem rapper Cam’ron surfaced earlier this year, it was addressed in one of Gooding's diss tracks. "Overstand Me" makes one thing clear: Big O’s focus is legacy, not controversy. The project pairs lyrical craftsmanship with top-tier features and production from Glasses Malone, DJ M80, Keyz Da Mogul, Black Nailz, and others.
He carries a legacy few can rival, born into a family steeped in music and performance. He inherited artistry from his father, Cuba Gooding Sr., of The Main Ingredient, and from his mother, Shirley. His brother, Cuba Gooding Jr., rose to Academy Award acclaim. That environment taught him that creativity is responsibility.
“Music is in my DNA,” Gooding said. “I’ve acted my whole life, but hip hop is where I speak my truth. Every beat on this album represents a different chapter of my life—every verse is a lived experience.”
In 2019, he laid down "The Excuse," produced by Focus (Grammy-nominated), and proved his voice was worth hearing. Now, with "Overstand Me" (initially teased in October 2024, fully released in October 2025), he moves with the confidence of one who knows his strengths.
"OVERSTAND ME" TRACKLIST
1. Overstand Me (Prod. DJ M80)
2. Ain’t About You (Prod. DJ M80)
3. Hold On Me ft. Kosha Dillz & Iesha Green (Prod. DJ M80)
4. What This Is ft. Stylie Ray (Prod. DJ M80 & Beat Sanonymous)
5. 4 The Culture ft. Glasses Malone (Prod. Black Nailz)
6. Don’t Push Me (Prod. S Classi)
7. I’m Him (Prod. Keyz Da Mogul)
8. Clock In (Prod. Young Pharaoh)
9. Grow Up Slow (Prod. DJ M80)
10. Talk About It (Prod. DJ M80)
11. Voicemail [Interlude] (Prod. DJ M80)
12. Fix Ya Mouth Pt. 2 (Prod. DJ M80)
13. Dangerous Games ft. Stylie Ray (Prod. K Fresh Music)
14. War (Prod. Keyz Da Mogul)
Deluxe Edition: Cake & Ice Cream ft. Bruce Wayne & KG Sadaam (Prod. KXL) and Till I’m Gone (Prod. DJ M80)
“When I discovered Omar’s lyrical ability, I just had to work with him. In my mind, He deserved a worthy chauffeur for a proper introduction to the people that didn’t know; that he could do what he can do on that Mic!" said DJ M80. "What we were able to accomplish together on this album symbolizes a combination of two artists who put their life's work into the love of art. This is art!"
DJ M80, who has 30 years of combined experience as a producer, DJ, engineer, and emcee, added, "We had something to prove to the world. Putting this project together for Omar was meticulously handled with the main point to prove that they will “Overstand“ us after they hear this!”
Gooding’s reputation as a storyteller remains intact—whether behind a mic, on screen, or on stage during his nationwide comedy tour, "We Out Here." With "Overstand Me," he delivers the exact authenticity that made audiences connect with his work for more than three decades.
“Every line comes from a lived moment,” Gooding adds. “I’m not chasing hits—I’m chasing honesty.”
"Overstand Me" drops October 17 on streaming platforms.
Event: Omar “Big O” Gooding Album Release & Birthday Celebration
Date: Friday, October 17, 2025 | 11 p.m.–3 a.m. | Red Carpet all night
Location: Vyre Live, 2020 Bay Street, Los Angeles, CA
Admission: Free | Media DM: @omargooding
For more information, visit: www.omargooding.net
ABOUT OMAR “BIG O” GOODING
Omar Gooding is an award-winning actor, comedian, producer, and hip-hop artist known for his roles in Baby Boy, Barbershop, Smart Guy, and Family Time. His creative catalog spans film, television, stand-up comedy, and music, embodying the true definition of a multi-hyphenate entertainer.
"Fix Ya Mouth" is Omar "Big O" Gooding's diss track about Cam'ron's shenanigans
