Seta by Timur Erbil, Sevinc Gokce and Mustafa Safak Wins Silver in A' Kitchen Furniture Design Awards
Innovative Kitchen Design Seta Receives Prestigious Recognition for Excellence in Material Processing Technology and Distinctive DetailsCOMO, CO, ITALY, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of kitchen furniture design, has announced Seta by Timur Erbil, Sevinc Gokce and Mustafa Safak as the Silver winner in the Kitchen Furniture, Equipment and Fixtures Design category. This prestigious award celebrates the outstanding design and innovation of Seta, which showcases excellence in material processing technology and distinctive details. The A' Kitchen Furniture Design Award is well-recognized within the industry for its rigorous selection process and its commitment to promoting superior products that advance the field.
The Silver A' Kitchen Furniture Design Award for Seta holds significant relevance for the industry and potential customers. This recognition highlights the design's alignment with current trends and its practical benefits for users, such as its three-dimensional textured design, minimalist brass handles, and reeded glass doors that create captivating light effects. By receiving this award, Seta demonstrates its ability to meet and exceed industry standards while offering innovative solutions that enhance the overall kitchen experience.
Seta stands out in the market with its pursuit of excellence in material processing technology, resulting in a three-dimensional textured design inspired by the fluent structure of nature. The collection features a modern style with wavy and flat doors paired in shades of blue and grey, creating a balanced and energetic connection with nature in the kitchen space. Extensive prototyping studies were conducted to understand the sensations created by different textures, ensuring an impeccable wavy surface through technical development and a new production process design.
The recognition of Seta by the A' Kitchen Furniture Design Award serves as motivation for the Lineadecor team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This achievement may inspire further exploration of three-dimensional textures and the integration of nature-inspired elements in kitchen design. By receiving this prestigious award, Seta sets a new standard for the industry, encouraging designers and manufacturers to push the boundaries of material processing technology and create kitchens that enhance the quality of daily life.
Team Members
Design Director Timur Erbil oversaw all stages of Seta's development, from conception to entry into the sales line. Product Development Executive Sevinc Gokce and R&D Manager Ceyhan Ozyilmaz played crucial roles in the technical development and production process design. R&D Executive Mustafa Safak contributed to the research and prototyping studies that ensured the perfect integration of the three-dimensional textured doors with the modular system.
About Timur Erbil, Sevinc Gokce and Mustafa Safak
Timur Erbil has served as the Design Director at Lineadecor since 2009, overseeing all stages of new kitchen product development. With 25 years of experience in the kitchen and bathroom sector, he brings specialized expertise to his role. Sevinc Gokce, the Product Development Executive, and Mustafa Safak, the R&D Executive, are integral members of the Lineadecor team based in Turkey, contributing their knowledge and skills to the creation of innovative kitchen designs like Seta.
About Lineadecor
Lineadecor, a leading kitchen brand in Turkey and worldwide, is known for its commitment to enhancing the quality of life through innovative kitchen designs. With a focus on meeting different expectations and adapting to various perspectives, Lineadecor has developed a mastery of kitchen design intricacies over decades. The company's unique know-how spans from material knowledge to production technologies, enabling them to achieve flawless projects that combine aesthetics, functionality, and customer expectations. Lineadecor, manufactured by Dekor Ahsap Urunleri Sanayi A.S., has played a leading role in the development of the modular kitchen sector through technology-based and human-oriented investments. With modern production facilities spanning 30,000 m2 in Gebze, Lineadecor closely monitors technological developments worldwide to maintain its position as a global brand. The company's products are preferred in distinguished construction projects in Turkey and delivered to end-users through authorized dealers across the country and in many international markets.
About Silver A' Design Award
The Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Kitchen Furniture, Equipment and Fixtures Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate outstanding expertise, talent, and acuity, incorporating original innovations and eliciting a strong emotional response. The selection process is based on pre-established evaluation criteria, with entries blind peer-reviewed and voted on by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry professionals, journalists, and academics.
About A' Design Award
The A' Kitchen Furniture, Equipment and Fixtures Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional design in the kitchen furniture industry. Open to visionary designers, innovative agencies, progressive companies, and influential entities, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity, gain exposure, and contribute to the advancement of the field. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop superior products that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://kitchenfurnitureawards.com
