NBRPA SET TO TIP OFF ANNUAL LEGENDS SUMMER GETAWAY IN LAS VEGAS

-Events to Include Health Summit Pres. By Endeavor Health, Mental Health & Wellness Panel, Golf Outing in Partnership with the NBPA, and USAB vs. Canada game-

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) announced today its annual Legends Summer Getaway in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will feature nearly 200 NBA, WNBA, ABA & Harlem Globetrotter Legends taking part in networking events from July 10-12 at the Fontainebleau Hotel. As part of the annual event, Legends will be treated to the Emerging Opportunities panel discussion, Health Summit presented by Endeavor Health, Mental Health & Wellness panel, an outing at TopGolf Las Vegas and the famed Bali Hai Golf Club, USAB vs. Canada game action and an exclusive NBRPA hosted party at LIV nightclub.

“Our annual Legends Summer Getaway is one of the most anticipated events on our members calendars and an integral part of the NBRPA’s DNA,” said NBRPA President and CEO Scott Rochelle. “Hosting our event in fabulous Las Vegas, along with all of the opportunities the city presents, we are thrilled to once again bring this gathering of Legends to enjoy themselves, network and be around their extended basketball families and friends.”

The Emerging Opportunities discussion will feature a blue-ribbon panel consisting of NBA Legends Derrick Coleman, Alando Tucker, and moderator Stephen Bardo who will join Meiko Perez (Cannabis industry expert), and Dr. Jonathan Howe (assistant professor in the School of Sport, Tourism and Hospitality Management at Temple University). Discussions will center on the newest developments and opportunities in the cannabis space, real estate, sports business, and member concierge services at Temple University.

The Health Summit presented by Endeavor Health will feature in in-depth discussion on the exclusive concierge services and benefits provided by Endeavor Health for all NBRPA members and will be followed by the NBRPA Mental Health & Wellness panel featuring NBA Legend John Wallace, Dr. Kensa Gunter (Director, NBA/WNBA Mind Health), and moderated by WNBA Legend Leslie Johnson.

Additionally, NBRPA members will also be treated to two special presentations – a discussion with NBA Legend and motivational speaker, Walter Bond, who will present “Motivational Speaking: Who Said Talk Is Cheap? How To Convert Your Story Into Millions,” and an informational discussion on NBA Players and Pension Benefits.

Legends will also get an opportunity to show off their golf swings at an exclusive outing at TopGolf Las Vegas and enjoy a round of golf in partnership with the NBPA (National Basketball Players Association) at Bali Hai Golf Club and to attend the USAB Men’s Senior National Basketball Team vs. Canada pre-Olympic tune-up game on July 10.

About the National Basketball Retired Players Association

The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) is comprised of former professional basketball players from the NBA, ABA, and WNBA. It is a 501(c) 3 organization with a mission to develop, implement and advocate a wide array of programs to benefit its members, supporters and the community. The NBRPA was founded in 1992 by basketball legends Dave DeBusschere, Dave Bing, Archie Clark, Dave Cowens and Oscar Robertson. The NBRPA works in direct partnerships with the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. Legends Care is the charitable initiative of the NBRPA that positively impacts youth and communities through basketball. Scott Rochelle is President and CEO, and the NBRPA Board of Directors includes Chairman of the Board Charles “Choo” Smith, Vice Chairman Shawn Marion, Treasurer Nancy Lieberman, Secretary C.J. Kupec, Spencer Haywood, Eddie Gill, Rushia Brown, Bob Elliott, Mike Bantom, Caron Butler, Clarence “Chucky” Brown and Dave Bing. Learn more at legendsofbasketball.com.

