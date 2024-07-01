APCO Holdings, LLC, Capital Administrative Professionals, the Second Acquisition Announced Today
EINPresswire.com/ -- APCO Holdings, LLC (APCO), a leading provider and administrator of automotive Finance & Insurance (F&I) products and home to the EasyCare, National Auto Care (now EasyCare), GWC Warranty, and Crystal Fusion brands, has acquired Capital Administrative Professionals, LLC. This strategic acquisition is one of two the company closed today and marks the third acquisition in 2024, following the acquisition of Crystal Fusion in May. These acquisitions demonstrate APCO’s commitment to protecting what moves dealers, agents, and lenders and further strengthens its position in the F&I industry.
Capital Administrative Professionals (CAP) is an F&I administrator providing innovative and flexible products to automotive, RV and powersports agents and dealers across the country. Started in 2021, CAP supports over 700 dealers with innovative products, training, wealth building, and best-in-class service.
"We’re thrilled to welcome CAP to the APCO family," said Tony Wanderon, CEO of APCO Holdings, LLC. "This strategic move strengthens our market position and aligns with our vision of delivering innovative products and solutions for dealers. We look forward to working with the talented CAP team and leveraging their expertise to drive growth and value for our customers."
“Acquiring CAP broadens our product portfolio and allows us to deliver what dealers and agents need from their F&I provider,” added Courtney Hoffman, APCO’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Michael and his team will fit seamlessly into our business, elevating how we support our growing channels.”
“We’re excited to join APCO as it allows us to better support our agents and dealers across channels.” said Capital Administrative Professionals President Michael Hunter. “The resources unlocked by this acquisition are unparalleled in the industry.”
CAP is one of two acquisitions the company announced today. APCO has also acquired Rider’s Advantage, the powersport industry’s most comprehensive F&I agency.
About APCO Holdings, LLC
Since 1984, APCO has grown to become a leading provider and administrator of F&I products for the auto, RV, marine, and powersports industries. Built on a foundation of financial security and a commitment to understanding our customers’ needs, APCO is a trusted partner to some of the most well-respected insurers, highly successful dealerships, and leading industry players in the country. The company markets its products using the EasyCare, National Auto Care (now EasyCare), GWC Warranty, Crystal Fusion, and other brands, as well as other private label products, through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specialize in consulting with and servicing the automotive dealership markets. EasyCare and GWC Warranty F&I products are the only “MotorTrend® Recommended Best Buy” in the industry. They also carry an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, support over 8,000 dealers, protected over 23 million customers, and have paid over $3.7 billion in claims. For more information, visit apcoholdings.com.
About Capital Administrative Professionals
Capital Administrative Professionals works with providers and agents to deliver F&I products, services, wealth building solutions, and training to dealers in the automotive, RV, and powersports industries. For more information, visit capadminpros.com.
Jennifer Haddow
