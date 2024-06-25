Submit Release
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Pedcor Financial, LLC, Pedcor Financial Bancorp, and Fidelity Federal Bancorp

June 25, 2024

Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Pedcor Financial, LLC, Pedcor Financial Bancorp, and Fidelity Federal Bancorp

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Pedcor Financial, LLC, Carmel, Indiana, Pedcor Financial Bancorp, Carmel, Indiana, and Fidelity Federal Bancorp, Evansville, Indiana
Written Agreement dated June 18, 2024

