Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Pedcor Financial, LLC, Pedcor Financial Bancorp, and Fidelity Federal Bancorp

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Pedcor Financial, LLC, Carmel, Indiana, Pedcor Financial Bancorp, Carmel, Indiana, and Fidelity Federal Bancorp, Evansville, Indiana

Written Agreement dated June 18, 2024

