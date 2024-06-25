Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Pedcor Financial, LLC, Pedcor Financial Bancorp, and Fidelity Federal Bancorp
June 25, 2024
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Pedcor Financial, LLC, Carmel, Indiana, Pedcor Financial Bancorp, Carmel, Indiana, and Fidelity Federal Bancorp, Evansville, Indiana
Written Agreement dated June 18, 2024
