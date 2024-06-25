Panopto Launches Panopto Connect to Help Organizations Build Global Audiences and Communities

Panopto Launches Panopto Connect Fully customizable video portal for sharing content to engage any audience

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Panopto, the global leader in AI-powered video content management solutions (VCMS) for higher education and workforce training, announced the launch of Panopto Connect, a modern, fully customizable external video portal powered by Panopto’s best-in-class video content management platform.

Digital transformation continues to change how organizations connect with their audiences and communities in digital spaces. Businesses, and higher education institutions must design forward-thinking brands and operations online for a future of global connectivity. Panopto Connect, Panopto’s latest product add-on to its native VCMS platform, helps organizations reach their external audiences with a fully customizable video portal that extends outreach, engagement, and content distribution and sharing.

Panopto Connect helps higher education institutions extend their global reach beyond educational channels, including outreach efforts for alumni, student recruitment, fundraising, and more. The platform supports sharing virtual campus tours, public lectures, marketing videos, training content, and other content with a user-friendly experience and a video gallery fully branded to the university’s guidelines with custom access controls.

For business, Panopto Connect powers a future-flexible workforce learning model with agile and custom content sharing with third-party stakeholders. It offers a secure and customizable video portal–from branding to content curation and access sign-on–for sharing content with external audiences and engaging external collaborators.

Panopto Connect provides a fully customizable video gallery for sharing and viewing video with responsive navigation on any preferred device. Administrators can ensure access is easy and secure for external audiences with a public-facing URL not restricted by Single Sign-On (SSO) and deliver an immersive “in portal” viewing experience with a video carousel allowing for content curation, video descriptions, customizable pages, and more.

"Panopto Connect is a significant advancement in our mission to empower modern organizations with new ways to deliver impactful messages and grow their brand with video,” said Jason Beem, CEO at Panopto. “By providing a fully customizable video portal, we enable our customers to create more personalized video experiences–not just in the way it looks, but what they’re using it for–that work best for their organization."

Effective July 1, 2024, Panopto Connect is available to current Panopto customers as an add-on application. New customers will have the option to select the new solutions as part of their overall subscription.

Learn more about Panopto Connect here.