Ampure Appoints D.J. Gregory to Newly Created President of Industrial PosiCharge Position

President, Industrial PosiCharge (IPC), D.J. Gregory

Gregory to oversee the Material Handling and Ground Service Equipment Business Units

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ampure, an innovative leader in providing electric vehicle (EV) and industrial charging solutions, and formerly known as Webasto Charging Systems, has announced the selection of D.J. Gregory to the newly created role of President, Industrial PosiCharge (IPC). Gregory will oversee and provide expertise to the industry’s leading Material Handling and Ground Service Equipment product teams, a principal sector of focus for the organization. He will report directly to Steven Van Camp, operating partner at Transom Capital Group.

In his new role, Gregory brings more than 15 years of relevant experience as an operating executive, where he focused on the intersection of legacy physical technologies and the digital products and services key to modernizing their growth.

“When we were introduced to the Ampure opportunity we realized the strong potential for the industrial charging business, IPC, and the need for leadership and autonomy,” said Van Camp. “We ran a diligent process and found in D.J., an experienced operator and strategic business builder and we look very much forward to a long and strong partnership.”

“I feel lucky to have the opportunity to lead the IPC organization, grow the industry leading PosiCharge brand, and expand the Material Handling and Ground Service Equipment product teams,” said Gregory. “This is a very exciting time to be at Ampure, and I’m happy to be part of its future growth.”

Gregory earned his Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and holds a Juris Doctor degree from Pepperdine University’s Caruso School of Law. He lives in the Echo Park area of Los Angeles with wife and their daughter.

Built with state-of-the-art data-driven technology, PosiCharge industrial smart charging systems boost performance and safety while reducing operating costs. PosiCharge products allow for fast-charging systems through one central platform and receive real-time data instantly with actionable intelligence. Additionally, users have the ability to monitor vehicle location, type, battery monitor identification devices (BMID), battery ID, and pending assets

About Ampure:

Ampure is a leading provider of innovative electric vehicle and industrial charging solutions with a vision and commitment to shaping the future of mobility. Focused on innovation and automotive grade quality, Ampure products and organization deliver unparalleled reliability, quality, safety, and customer satisfaction underpinned by in-house design, engineering, and manufacturing expertise. At Ampure, our mission is simple: lead the acceleration of global sustainable transportation by offering cutting-edge charging solutions that improve reliability and digital solutions that can be easily monetized and controlled with confidence.

For further information, visit www.ampure.com or www.posicharge.com.

About Transom Capital Group:

Transom Capital Group is a leading private equity firm specializing in middle-market investments. The firm actively seeks to build long-term value by partnering with established companies and assisting them in achieving transformative growth. Transom's proprietary functional pattern recognition capabilities, access to capital, and a proven value creation methodology combines with management’s industry expertise to create improved operational efficiency, significant top-line growth, cultural transformation and overall distinctive outcomes. Transom's headquarters are located in Los Angeles, California. www.transomcap.com