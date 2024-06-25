Call Sheet Media Celebrates Christine Uomini as She Enters Pre-Production on Her First Film, 'The Devil’s Mistake'
Emerging Talent's Journey from Aspiring Screenwriter to Hollywood Success
Christine Uomini's creativity and dedication have been inspiring. We're proud to see her project, 'The Devil's Advocate,' move into pre-production.”WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Call Sheet Media is proud to announce that Christine Uomini, a recent graduate of the CSM Mentor Program, has successfully entered pre-production on her debut film, “The Devil’s Mistake.” Christine, a talented screenwriter, graphic artist, and photographer, has shown exceptional dedication and creativity throughout her journey.
— Thomas Haldeman, CSM Mentor Program Director
Christine's terrifying horror film, “The Devil’s Mistake,” is a testament to her storytelling prowess and visual artistry. Her path to pre-production was supported by the personalized mentorship and extensive resources provided by the CSM Mentor Program at Call Sheet Media. Christine credits her success to the unwavering support of the Call Sheet Media team and the guidance of her mentor, David Lautrec.
“Thanks to the entire Call Sheet Media team, and especially the amazing Mr. David Lautrec who believed in me. What a wonderful journey,” Christine expressed. Her gratitude reflects the positive impact that the CSM Mentor Program has on aspiring filmmakers by nurturing their talent and guiding them through the complexities of the film industry.
David Lautrec, a renowned mentor at Call Sheet Media, spoke highly of Christine's dedication and growth. “Christine was a fantastic and quick study. I and the entire Call Sheet Media team are extremely proud of her success,” said Lautrec. His mentorship played a crucial role in helping Christine refine her screenplay and prepare it for production.
The CSM Mentor Program at Call Sheet Media is designed to discover and nurture new talent in Hollywood. It offers aspiring writers and creators personalized mentorship from industry professionals, comprehensive support, and a clear path to getting their projects optioned, sold, or produced. Christine Uomini’s success story exemplifies the program’s commitment to empowering emerging talent and providing them with the tools they need to succeed.
Call Sheet Media is thrilled to see Christine Uomini’s vision come to life on the big screen and looks forward to her continued success in the film industry. For more information about the CSM Mentor Program and how to apply, visit https://callsheetmedia.com/.
About Call Sheet Media
Call Sheet Media is a production company dedicated to discovering and nurturing new talent in Hollywood. By providing mentorship, resources, and industry connections, Call Sheet Media helps aspiring writers and creators bring their visions to life on the big screen.
Thomas Haldeman
Call Sheet Media LLC
+1 213-441-6001
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram