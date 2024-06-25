ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK HONORS 2023 HUNGER CHAMPIONS
Celebrates those who go above and beyond in the fight against hungerATLANTA, GA, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Atlanta Community Food Bank announced its 2023 Hunger Champions, honoring people and organizations that have gone the extra distance to help in the fight against hunger. The Food Bank staff nominated candidates in four categories. The following were named this year’s Hunger Champions.
Partner Agency of the Year: There’s Hope for the Hungry. There’s Hope for the Hungry, a Food Bank partner for over 20 years, distributed 500,000 pounds of food across 19 counties last year, serving 417,000 meals primarily in rural communities. Their innovative mobile distribution model allows them to serve a large number of communities that don't have other resources as well as create opportunities for a large network of volunteers, congregations, and other civic groups to give back to their community.
Supporters of the Year: Subramonian and Lakshmi Shankar. Subramonian and Lakshmi Shankar’s support last year made it possible to deliver 2 million meals to the community. Their impact on the Food Bank’s mission to end hunger has been profound, helping to launch three Community Food Centers in local areas of high food insecurity and purchase hundreds of thousands of pounds of food for distribution.
Food Donor of the Year: UNFI. A Food Bank partner since 2007, UNFI donated 5,241,515 pounds of food in 2023. Their generous donation made it possible to deliver nearly 4.4 million quality meals to neighbors. UNFI’s ongoing commitment, responsiveness, and loyalty make it possible for the Food Bank to fulfill its mission.
Public Official of the Year: Attorney General Chris Carr. In addition to assuming the mantle as Honorary Chair of the annual Georgia Legal Food Frenzy fundraiser and enthusiastically supporting the event while encouraging others to participate, Attorney General Carr’s office has been instrumental in advising various state departments on the rules and regulations around federal programs. These programs provide critical funding to help Georgia’s eight food banks purchase nutritious food to distribute to neighbors throughout the state.
“Each of our Hunger Champions exemplifies community stewardship and has generously committed their time and resources to help us fulfill our mission, ensuring that all hungry people in the communities we serve have access to the nutritious meals they need for a healthy, productive life,” said Kyle Waide, President & CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. “We are incredibly fortunate to have these champions by our side and are honored to recognize them with these awards.”
The Hunger Champion awardees were selected based on their contributions during the previous year. This year’s winners were honored on June 17, 2024, at a luncheon hosted by the Food Bank at its headquarters.
“We applaud the great work of the Atlanta Community Food Bank and are honored to be recognized for our ongoing work together,” said Matt Echols, UNFI’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and Chairman of the UNFI Foundation. “Millions of people living in the U.S. are food insecure. As an important part of the food supply chain, UNFI is proud to work with community partners across the country, like the Atlanta Community Food Bank, to help end hunger.”
“There’s Hope for the Hungry is the proud recipient of the Atlanta Community Food Bank’s Agency of the Year award,” said Chris Jackson, Director, There’s Hope for the Hungry. “Knowing how many agencies they work with (nearly 700), it is very humbling to be recognized in this manner. This evangelical ministry, based in Cumming, GA, has been distributing free groceries to those in need for over 21 years. Serving the north Georgia area, we currently partner with 46 church locations each month. We recognize that none of this would be possible without strategic partners such as the Atlanta Community Food Bank. We have each grown to learn how to best serve the communities we visit. They are vital to not only this ministry but the greater Georgia population.”
“Each year, we’re proud to partner with the Atlanta Community Food Bank and all of Georgia’s regional food banks to provide millions of meals to children and families throughout our state,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “By continuing to work together, we’re able to help our neighbors put quality food on the table and ensure a healthier Georgia for all. I’m incredibly honored by this recognition and grateful for the opportunity to assist Georgians who are struggling.”
The Atlanta Community Food Bank is the Southeast's largest food bank and, throughout the year, connects more than 715,000 people with healthy and nutritious food. Each month, the Food Bank distributes an average of 11 million pounds of food, or approximately 9 million+ meals.
For more information about the Atlanta Community Food Bank including how you can help, visit www.acfb.org or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.
About Atlanta Community Food Bank
The Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people, and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day. Through nearly 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help thousands of families, children, and seniors get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.org.
