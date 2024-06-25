GetHairMD, LLC. Retains WINDOME BANKING PARTNERS to Provide Financial Advisory Services
WINDOME will enable us to raise the growth capital we need to rapidly expand our US and upcoming international footprint”SOUTHLAKE, TX, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GetHairMD, LLC. today announced that they have selected WINDOME BANKING PARTNERS SAS (“WINDOME”) to provide investment banking services, help in facilitating capital raises and other advisory services. WINDOME based in Paris, France with offices in San Francisco, California and Frankfurt, Germany, is an independent full-service corporate finance platform engaged in a variety of financial consultancy activities including M&A, private capital offerings, market research, investment advisory services, and other financial advisory activities.
Paul Herchman, GetHairMD's CEO said "WINDOME has expansive experience in the healthcare sector and especially in MedTech, medical aesthetic, dermocosmetic and regenerative medicine marketplace and is the perfect partner for us. WINDOME will enable us to raise the growth capital we need to rapidly expand our US and upcoming international footprint. With WINDOME as our financial advisory partner, we believe we have all the right resources in place to properly execute on our corporate vision. I am thrilled that we have engaged WINDOME BANKING PARTNERS, and we look forward to achieving our national and international growth plans."
“We are pleased to announce our partnership with GetHairMD to assist them in securing growth capital and strategic partnerships," said Jean-Yves Coste, Co-Founder, Partner and Chairman of WINDOME BANKING PARTNERS "GetHairMD's focus on innovation in the fast-growing non-surgical hair restoration industry aligns well with our extensive medical aesthetics experience. We are confident that our collaboration with lead to successful transactions and partnerships."
ABOUT GetHairMD.
In February 2020 GetHairMD commenced implementation of a comprehensive business plan that integrates clinically proven, innovative and effective medical technologies and products into a comprehensive medical hair restoration treatment plan for patients. Our plan has proven to enhance patient care and drive recurring revenues for our physician partner offices and corporately. This includes (i) owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical devices, products and technology and (ii) further development of the comprehensive hair restoration portfolio to assist physicians in offering patients validated, effective medical treatments for hair-loss. GetHairMD’s disruptive business model combines its innovative and comprehensive product offerings with protected territories to their medical partners.
For more information visit www.joingethairmd.com or contact us at Paul Herchman at 214-766-1718 or email to paul.h@gethairmd.com.
ABOUT WINDOME BANKING PARTNERS
WINDOME is a next-generation Financial Advisory Firm based in Paris, France with offices in San Francisco, California and Frankfurt, Germany which focused on M&A, Corporate Finance, Private Equity Offerings, Strategic Partnership transactions as well as Consulting and Market Research in Healthcare, Biotech and Medtech, Pharma, Vaccines, OTC, Diagnostics, Medical Aesthetics, Anti-Ageing, AI and Generative AI, WINDOME provides an expertise shaped by over 40 years of professional practice, a multicultural sensitivity and adaptability, cross-border experience and an unwavering commitment to taking the interaction with the Client’s Team to the next level of customization.
Please refer to www.windome-banking.com for further details or contact Jean-Yves Coste, Chairman under +33621829548 or +491782007984 or Florian Puchly, CEO under + 33 6 99392010.
SAFE HARBOR
This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements resulting from various factors.
