Digital Transformation Week Europe welcomes a host of top industry experts to the speaker line-up
Digital Transformation Week Europe announces new speakers!
We are thrilled to welcome such a distinguished group of speakers to Digital Transformation Week Europe”AMSTERDAM, NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Transformation Week Europe, the leading event for exploring the latest advancements in Digital Transformation, is pleased to announce an esteemed line-up of speakers for the expo, which is set to take place on 1-2 October 2024 at RAI, Amsterdam.
— Rosie Fletcher, Conference Producer at the AI and Big Data Expo
This year's event will feature thought leaders, industry experts, and innovators who will share their insights and expertise on topics including Transformation Infrastructure, Hybrid Cloud, The Future of Work, Employee Experience, Automation, and Sustainability.
Speakers at Digital Transformation Week Europe include:
• Sophie Maddison - Change Management Director at Philips
• Rodrigo Krasnicki - Data & Analytics Lead at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
• Radek Pluhar - Group Chief Executive Officer at Home Credit International
• Maria Zelkovskaya - Transformation Director, Insights & Analytics, Cycles & Procurement at Danone
• Marco Eijsackers - Head of CIO Office - Tech Strategy & Transformation at ING
• Rik Goslinga Senior Director Enterprise Customer Success Europe and Australia at PayPal
• Ceren Arigil - Head of Product – Order Promise and Allocation at IKEA
• Helal Nouri - Head of Integration Services at Rabobank
In addition to the speakers, Digital Transformation Week Europe will feature a series of presentations covering a diverse range of topics crucial to the advancement of Digital Transformation and its applications across industries. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights and practical strategies from presentations such as:
• Improving your business decisions with hyperautomation
• The evolution of emerging technologies to advance digital transformation
• Making your digital transformation stick: Evolving your teams from a fixed to a continual improvement mindset
• The shift from Customer Experience to Human Experience: How can we go the extra mile?
• What does a successful digital transformation roadmap look like?
• Leading beyond boundaries: Unveiling the influential traits of change management in transformational leadership
• How to innovate, motivate, and cultivate teams with systematic company-wide shifts
• Digital transformation as a strategy for sustainability
• Reflections on the changing face and future of digital transformation
Digital Transformation Week Europe is a part of TechEx. For more information regarding TechEx, please see online here: https://techexevent.com/
Event Details:
• Date: 1-2 October 2024
• Time: 9am 1st October – 4pm 2nd October
• Location: RAI, Amsterdam
• Registration: https://www.digitaltransformation-week.com/europe/2024-tickets/
For more information about Digital Transformation Week Europe and to register, please visit https://www.digitaltransformation-week.com/europe/ or contact the enquiries inbox at info@digitaltransformation-week.com.
