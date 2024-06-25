AI and Big Data Expo Europe welcomes a host of top industry experts to the speaker line-up
AI and Big Data Expo Europe announces new speakers!
We are thrilled to welcome such a distinguished group of speakers to AI and Big Data Expo Europe”AMSTERDAM, NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI and Big Data Expo Europe, the leading event for exploring the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence and Big Data, is pleased to announce an esteemed line-up of speakers for the expo, which is set to take place on 1-2 October 2024 at RAI, Amsterdam.
This year's event will feature thought leaders, industry experts, and innovators who will share their insights and expertise on topics including Enterprise AI, Machine Learning, Security, Ethical AI, Deep Learning, Data Ecosystems, and NLP.
Speakers at the AI and Big Data Expo Europe include:
• Garima Singh - Global VP & Chief Architect at IKEA
• Dr. Satyajit Wattamwar - Head of Data Science at Unilever
• Anna Hakkers - Head of Data Security at Philips
• Sundas Jabeen - Frontend Engineer at Volvo
• Samwel Magesa - Chief Data Officer at NCB Bank
• Mahmoud Yassin - Senior Data Manager at Booking.com
• Rob Hockey - Senior Information Security Consultant at Zurich Insurance
• Mohsen Ghasempour - Group Director of AI at Kingfisher
In addition to the speakers, the AI and Big Data Expo Europe will feature a series of presentations covering a diverse range of topics crucial to the advancement of AI and Big Data Technology and its applications across industries. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights and practical strategies from presentations such as:
• Building Scalable AI for Real-World Business Impact
• The Next Decade of Gen AI Progress: A Look at What’s Coming and How to Prepare
• Chicken and Egg Problem - Securing Sensitive Data with and from AI
• Mitigating Bias and Promoting Fairness in AI Systems
• Unleashing the Power of Data for All
• Spreading Data Insights across the business
• Getting to Production-Ready: Challenges and Best Practices for Deploying AI
• Ethical Considerations in Gen AI and Data Science: Navigating Complex Terrain
• Leveraging AI Technologies to Enhance Engineering Productivity
"We are thrilled to welcome such a distinguished group of speakers to AI and Big Data Expo Europe," said Michael Hughes, Senior Conference Producer at the AI and Big Data Expo. "Their diverse perspectives and wealth of experience will provide invaluable insights to our attendees, fostering learning and inspiration."
About AI and Big Data Expo:
The AI and Big Data Expo Europe is a leading event in the AI and Big Data landscape, serving as a nexus for professionals, industry experts, and enthusiasts to explore and navigate the ever-evolving technological frontier. Through its focus on education, networking, and collaboration, the Expo continues to be a beacon for those eager to stay at the forefront of technological innovation.
Event Details:
• Date: 1-2 October 2024
• Time: 9am 1st October – 4pm 2nd October
• Location: RAI, Amsterdam
• Registration: https://www.ai-expo.net/europe/ticket-types-and-prices/
For more information about AI and Big Data Expo Europe and to register, please visit https://www.ai-expo.net/europe or contact the enquiries inbox at enquiries@ai-expo.net.
AI and Big Data Expo Europe 2023