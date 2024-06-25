Husch Blackwell Strategies Launches Nationwide Advocacy Services Group
HBS 50 State Opens New Public Policy Fronts in Statehouses Across the Country
With HBS 50 State we can effectively confront problems in real time before they gain momentum while identifying and pursuing market-changing opportunities for clients across the country.”JEFFERSON CITY, MO, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Husch Blackwell Strategies announced the launch of a new specialized advocacy service that provides clients an immediate presence in statehouses across the country. HBS 50 STATE manages a client’s nationwide objectives through localized and on-the-ground government affairs engagement with state lawmakers, regulators, governors, and attorneys general.
The HBS 50 STATE team is led by some of the firm’s top executives including HBS CEO Andy Blunt, HBS Executive Vice President, State Government Affairs Rochelle Mallett, and HBS Managing Principal Dusty Brighton.
HBS CEO Andy Blunt said, “HBS 50 State adds a new dimension to state government affairs as we strategize and implement localized public policy solutions through a national scope – that is the distinction. With HBS 50 State we can effectively confront problems in real time before they gain momentum while identifying and pursuing market-changing opportunities for clients across the country.”
HBS Managing Principal Dusty Brighton noted, “HBS 50 State delivers results by building trusted relationships with state officeholders across the country including specialized strategies that open new fronts with state attorneys general and governors. I have represented clients across the country for over twenty-five years and eager to bring that experience and perspective to our work for HBS 50 State.”
HBS Executive Vice President, State Government Affairs Rochelle Mallett added, “HBS 50 State is immediately embedded into our clients existing organization with one task in mind, helping the existing team to better define and accomplish their objectives nationwide.”
HBS 50 STATE connects clients with a nationwide network of professional lobbyists in multiple markets that can simultaneously engage lawmakers through a customized structure that is developed and managed by the HBS team. Clients can also access a state’s Executive Branch through the HBS team’s direct advocacy with governors and state attorneys general and their senior staff members.
HBS COO Gregg Hartley said, “We continue to develop services and capabilities that fully meet the needs of our clients, from our state and federal lobbying teams to executive-level counsel, and to public affairs. Our comprehensive approach to a client’s interests ensures we deliver exceptional service and the results to back it up.”
ABOUT HBS
Husch Blackwell Strategies was established in 2018 with the merger of three government affairs practices of Husch Blackwell LLP, Statehouse Strategies LLC, and Cloakroom Advisors LLC, to form a multi-jurisdiction state and federal legislative government affairs firm. HBS Chief Executive Officer Andy Blunt and HBS Chief Operating Officer Gregg Hartley are co-founders of the firm. HBS moves the needle of public opinion and guides decisions of public officials through its integrated services of state and federal lobbying, executive-level strategic counsel, and public affairs. With one of the largest networks of state lobbyists in the country, HBS has twelve offices nationwide – in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Wisconsin, a federal practice group that ranks as one of Washington’s top performing lobbying firms, and the HBS Public Affairs group based in St. Louis. U.S. Senator Roy Blunt chairs the firm’s Leadership Strategies Advisory Services group in Washington – a specialized executive team that provides a comprehensive whole-of-government advisory service that is tailored to the needs of a specific organization.
