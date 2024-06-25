Tell us what you think about disadvantaged business enterprise goals for federally funded aviation projects on June 26

Posted on: June 24, 2024

AMES, Iowa – June 24, 2024 - The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) will be setting our FY 2025 - 2027 Annual Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Goals for Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) funded projects. A public meeting to discuss the proposed goal will be held via teleconference on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 8 a.m. Call 515-817-6093 with code: 128391547# to participate.

Comments on the DBE goal will be accepted for 30 days from the date of this publication. Please send your comments to one of the contacts below.

Shane Wright

Modal Transportation Bureau

Iowa Department of Transportation

800 Lincoln Way

Ames, Iowa 50010

[email protected]

Ofelia Medina

DBE/ACDBE Compliance Specialist

FAA Western-Pacific Regional Office

777 S. Aviation Blvd Suite 150

El Segundo, CA 90245

[email protected]

The methodology used can be viewed online at https://iowadot.gov/aviation/Iowa-DOT-Aviation-DBE-Goal-2025-2027Draft.pdf.

For questions about the Iowa DOT Annual FAA DBE goal setting process, to request copies of the methodology, or if you require special accommodations for the meeting contact Shane Wright at 515-239-1048.

Federal and state laws prohibit employment and/or public accommodation discrimination on the basis of age, color, creed, disability, gender identity, national origin, pregnancy, race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, or veteran’s status. If you believe you have been discriminated against, please contact the Iowa Civil Rights Commission at 800-457-4416 or Iowa Department of Transportation’s affirmative action officer.