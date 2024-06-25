1,000 scholarships available for online master's degrees in STEM careers
There are more than 60 postgraduate courses related to IA, Big Data, renewable energies, smart cities, among others. The deadline to apply is 6 July.MADRID, SPAIN, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- *June 2024* The Organisation of American States (OAS) and the online graduate school Structuralia, have available 1,000 scholarships of 50% to give to professionals from Caribbean countries who wish to study and train in technology and engineering related subjects.
In total, there are more than 60 master's degrees available, including those related to Artificial Intelligence and Big Data, energy efficiency and renewable energy, project management, Business Analytics, smart cities and digital transformation, among others.
To apply for the scholarships, interested parties must go to https://oasscholarships.structuralia.com/ , complete the application form and review the documentation that will be sent to them by post, then they must fill in the application form, attaching a copy of their identity document, curriculum vitae and university degree diploma. Finally, they have to answer a telephone interview.
Remember, the deadline for applications is 6 July and among the requirements that will be demanded, the person will have to demonstrate that he or she is a professional or, at least, prove that he or she has demonstrable knowledge and experience in the field of the chosen master's degree, and must also be a national of Caribbean countries that are members of the OAS or have permanent legal residence.
Please note that places are limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. The results of the winners will be announced on 11 July through a press release that will be published on the official OAS website.
"In a context where engineering and technology are drivers of progress, these 1000 scholarships offer a unique opportunity to leverage talent and strengthen the pathways necessary for the sustainable development of the region", said Juan Antonio Cuartero, director of Structuralia.
*Take note if you are interested in participating in the call*.
You will be able to choose from among 60 master's degrees, the most notable of which are: BIM (which includes various specialities such as civil engineering, building and design); Oil, Natural Gas and Petrochemicals; Artificial Intelligence & Big Data; Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy; and Smart Cities.
The most popular are: Master in Business Management and Management of Engineering and Construction Projects, Analysis and Structural Calculation Software and Agile Methodologies and Project Management.
The postgraduate courses last one year and classes start on 18 July. In addition, scholarship holders between 20 and 30 years old will have the opportunity to study free short courses in areas such as business financial management, contract manager, digital identity or agile management approach. These courses have a duration between 40 and 80 hours," Cuartero said.
This alliance between the OAS and Structuralia has been in place since 2010 and in 14 years has provided scholarships to more than 4,000 people throughout the Americas, who have been able to broaden their skills in civil engineering, clean energy, environment, construction, digital transformation, among others.
