Director Lorkowski meets with Ukrainian Deputy PM and Minister of Energy to discuss energy sector enhancement 

Continuing their meetings in Kyiv, the Energy Community Secretariat, led by Director Artur Lorkowski, engaged with Ukrainian government officials to discuss ongoing support and collaboration in the energy sector amid significant challenges.

In separate sessions, Director Lorkowski met with Ms. Yulia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Energy of Ukraine, German Galuschenko, along with Deputy Ministers Svitlana Grynchuk and Roman Andarak. The discussions centered around enhancing Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Their conversation addressed various aspects of energy-related issues, focusing on the support the Secretariat provides to strengthen Ukraine's energy infrastructure resilience. Director Lorkowski emphasized the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, which is nearing the EUR 500 million milestone in pledges, underscoring international trust in the Fund’s role in enhancing Ukraine’s energy sector. Additionally, he highlighted the delivery of 145 shipments through the Ukraine Support Task Force and the pro bono legal platform's role in supporting Ukrhydroenergo’s lawsuit against Russia for the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP.

Director Lorkowski also drew attention to the finalization of the draft National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP), emphasizing the integration of the Secretariat’s recommendations. He also noted that this plan is linked with the Ukraine Facility, the European Union's 50-billion-euro financial assistance program for Ukraine for the period of 2024 – 2027. Additionally, Mr. Lorkwoski indicated the urgency of implementing the Electricity Integration Package; ensuring NEURC’s regulatory independence; and reforms needed in the gas market.

Director Lorkowski will continue his engagements throughout the week, meeting with important stakeholders and partners. He is also scheduled to be the keynote speaker at two Energy Community public events (check the events below)