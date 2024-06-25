OSCE concludes Explosive Ordnance Disposal Level 1-2 course for specialists from Tajikistan’s Ministry of Defense and Border Troops

A comprehensive two-week Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Level 1-2 training course, organized for 20 participants (all men) from Tajikistan’s Ministry of Defense and Border Troops, concluded successfully on 22 June 2024 in Khujand. The course, aimed to equip participants with essential skills and knowledge necessary for safe and effective explosive ordnance disposal operations, aligning with the International Mine Action Standards (IMAS). It was conducted with the support and expertise of the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe (POiD) and the Regional Explosive Hazards Training Centre (REHTC) under Tajikistan’s Ministry of Defense.

The course witnessed active participation from personnel dedicated to safeguarding Tajikistan’s borders and ensuring the safety of its citizens. Throughout the intensive training program, participants were equipped with advanced skills in identifying, assessing, and safely neutralizing explosive hazards, thereby significantly bolstering the country’s capacity to respond to potential threats.

Throughout the course, participants delved into crucial topics including explosives theory, fuse arming mechanisms, EOD safety protocols, and methods of disposal. Practical exercises covered reconnaissance, transportation, storage, and demolition range management of explosive ordnance. Practical exercises were a key component, providing hands-on experience in simulated scenarios that are crucial for real-world missions. The course not only strengthened technical skills but also emphasized the importance of teamwork, co-ordination, and adherence to international standards in EOD operations. Participants were equipped with advanced tools and techniques essential for responding to explosive hazards in diverse and challenging environments.

The collaboration between Tajikistan’s authorities and the OSCE POiD underscores a strong commitment to promoting peace and regional security, as well as international co-operation in countering explosive threats through effective training on explosive hazards reduction and response. Participants benefited from a combination of theoretical knowledge and practical exercises, conducted under the guidance of experienced instructors, ensuring they were well-prepared to handle diverse challenges in their operational environments.

This training initiative also underscores the Tajik Ministry of Defense’s commitment to continuous capacity building and adherence to international standards in managing explosive hazards. It reinforces their capability to conduct future trainings and ensure operational readiness across various departments and regions within Tajikistan.

Colonel Yusuf Naimov, Head of the Department of Engineering Troops of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Tajikistan, expressed gratitude to the OSCE and all contributing partners for their unwavering support in making the EOD course a resounding success. He emphasized the importance of such training initiatives in fostering peace and stability across Central Asia. He also highlighted the role the OSCE plays in enhancing operational capabilities and promoting safety initiatives for local communities. “The completion of another local EOD training marks a milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance national security and safety,” stated Colonel Naimov. “We look forward to further expanding our co-operation in mitigating explosive hazards, thereby fostering a safer environment for all.”

The successful completion of this EOD course marks a significant milestone in Tajikistan’s ongoing efforts to strengthen national security capabilities and underscores its commitment to international best practices in explosive ordnance disposal.