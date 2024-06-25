Chairman Jiangtao Sun of CBiGroup Publishes 'Innovation around Boundaries: Theory and Applications'
Chairman Jiangtao Sun of CBiGroup has published a paper titled "Innovation around Boundaries: Theory and Applications." Drawing from his extensive business experience, Sun provides a refined analysis of the complexities of industry boundaries and proposes a novel theory on how companies can innovate within these ambiguous boundaries.
Abstract
In the complex and dynamic world of business, innovation is often constrained by various industry boundaries. Only companies that can adapt to these boundaries and achieve innovation within their constraints can achieve above-average market returns. Jiangtao Sun's paper delves into the characteristics and evolution of industry boundaries, highlighting three major features: severe consequences, boundary ambiguity, and boundary variability. Sun offers tailored advice for entrepreneurs at different stages. When the industry is in a disorder stage, companies should focus on rapid growth; when in an order stage, they should concentrate on product innovation and differentiated competition. The paper also examines the application and practice of edge innovation theory through the 20-year development history of the e-cigarette industry.
Overview of the Paper
The first part of the paper introduces the characteristics of innovation business boundaries and summarizes the dynamic changes of these boundaries. The second part provides entrepreneurs with advice on how to respond to boundary changes. The third part uses the 20-year development history of the e-cigarette industry as a case study to illustrate the application of edge innovation theory. The fourth part summarizes the edge innovation theory and offers brief expanded discussions.
In a detailed analysis, Jiangtao Sun reveals and validates the practical application of edge innovation theory through the development of the e-cigarette industry. In 2004, Ruyan released the first e-cigarette product in China, marking the beginning of nearly 20 years of ups and downs in the industry. The development of e-cigarettes in China can be divided into four stages: the first stage (2004-2006) saw the first-generation e-cigarette products, represented by Ruyan, make a fleeting appearance; the second stage (2007-2016) saw the Chinese e-cigarette market fade, with companies shifting to overseas markets; the third stage (2017-2019) saw second-generation e-cigarette products, represented by RELX, sweep the Chinese market; and the fourth stage (2020-2022) saw the gradual improvement of e-cigarette regulations in China, leading to a shift towards compliant operations.
Theoretical Contributions
Jiangtao Sun introduces the "Jiangtao SUN Innovation Curve" and the "Jiangtao SUN Border Innovation Circle" theories. Through two key charts, he demonstrates the balance between profit and risk for companies within different business scopes.
The profit curve of business scope shows how profits change with varying business scopes, emphasizing that within ambiguous boundaries, despite uncertainties, innovation can lead to significant profit growth. The profit and risk curves of a company highlight the balance between profit and risk, underscoring the importance of finding the optimal point between risk management and profit maximization.
Jiangtao Sun's "Innovation around Boundaries: Theory and Applications" provides valuable guidance for companies on how to effectively innovate in the face of complex industry boundaries. By understanding and leveraging the dynamic changes of these boundaries, companies can achieve innovation and sustainable growth.
Expanded Discussion
At the end of the paper, Jiangtao Sun engages in expanded discussions around the role of entrepreneurship, insights for regulators from the edge innovation theory, and its application in non-commercial fields. For example, in the field of science and technology, people need to find the most beneficial optimal solutions for human survival and development under uncertain and constantly changing boundary constraints.
About Jiangtao Sun:
Jiangtao Sun is a serial entrepreneur in the fields of internet and financial technology. Throughout his career, he has established five companies, serving as the founder, major shareholder, and core executive. Four of these companies were successfully acquired by large corporations, including Chinese internet giants China.com and Meituan. In 2013, Sun founded China Binary New Fintech Group, which was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (8255.HK). Recognizing the cross-border financial needs of small and medium-sized trading enterprises, he established the emerging commercial bank, CBiBank, in 2017.
For more information and to access the full paper, visit:
https://drpress.org/ojs/index.php/jid/article/view/9149
