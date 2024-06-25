25 June 2024

113

The President of Turkmenistan sent condolences to the President of the Russian Federation

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov sent deep condolences to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in connection with the tragic armed attacks in the cities of Makhachkala and Derbent in the Republic of Dagestan, which resulted in casualties and injuries.

«Resolutely opposing any manifestations of terrorism and extremism, Turkmenistan fully supports the efforts of the world community to counter this evil and eradicate it» the message notes.

On behalf of the people and the Government of Turkmenistan, as well as on his own behalf, the head of state conveyed words of deep empathy and support at this difficult moment to all the relatives and friends of the victims and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.