Business sours for Bến Tre farmers as shrimp prices plummet

VIETNAM, June 25 -

BẾN TRE – Shrimp farmers in the coastal province of Bến Tre are struggling to expand their farming areas or invest in hi-tech farming methods since they are getting low prices.

Đặng Văn Bảy, owner of a 50-hectare hi-tech shrimp farm in Thạnh Phú District, said that he has harvested around 300 tonnes of shrimp so far this season but been struggling to sell it profitably.

He said prices are VNĐ40,000 (US$1.57) down from the last two months to just VNĐ70,000 (US$2.75) per kilogramme for small shrimp and VNĐ115,000 (US$4.53) for larger ones.

Trần Văn Tâm, a trader from Bình Đại District, said the problem is due to low demand.

But expenses remain high for farmers applying hi-tech farming models, especially those raising brackish water shrimp.

Hi-tech shrimp farming has allowed households in the province to be less dependent on the weather and become more proactive in planning breeding periods.

Many farms have invested in hi-tech farming techniques and infrastructure since it allows them to easily monitor and control shrimp sizes, Nguyễn Văn Buội, deputy director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said.

Bến Tre also has high potential to develop brackish water hi-tech shrimp farming, said the Department.

Farms in Ba Tri, Bình Đại, and Thạnh Phú districts have switched from intensive and semi-intensive to two-, three-, and four-stage hi-tech brackish shrimp farming models.

These models can minimise diseases, yield higher output, enhance quality, and fetch an average profit of VNĐ700 to 800 million (US$27,606 to 31,550) per batch.

They also allow farmers to promptly identify diseases at an early stage, track expenses, and increase shrimp survival rate and size.

Bến Tre has a total of 3,430 hectares of hi-tech shrimp farming areas with a projected annual output of 160,188 tonnes.

Its shrimp farming areas are mostly in Bình Đại, Ba Tri and Thạnh Phú districts, and cooperatives have been established in these places to support farms and business in developing a high value chain and building farming models that are well-adapted to climate change.

It has expanded around 320 hectares of hi-tech farming area since the beginning of this year and aims to reach 500 hectares by the end of 2024.

Bến Tre Province will focus more on encouraging farmers and business to expand hi-tech farming areas and facilitating investment to enhance shrimp and seafood production. – VNS