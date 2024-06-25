St. Johnsbury Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Aggravated Assault
CASE#: 24A4004859
DATE/TIME: 6/24/24 at 1929 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: George St. Concord, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault & 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Frank Harris
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT
VICTIM: Matthew Smith
AGE:56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/24/24 at approximately 1929 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a physical altercation in Concord, VT. Investigation determined that Harris had committed the crime of Aggravated Assault against Matthew Smith, as well as committed the crime of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault against a household member. Harris was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing. Harris was ordered to be held without bail. Harris was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 06/25/24 at 1230. Harris was then transported to Northeast Correctional Complex.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/25/24
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: YES
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
