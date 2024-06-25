Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Aggravated Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4004859

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 6/24/24 at 1929 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: George St. Concord, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault & 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Frank Harris                                             

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT

 

VICTIM: Matthew Smith

AGE:56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/24/24 at approximately 1929 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a physical altercation in Concord, VT. Investigation determined that Harris had committed the crime of Aggravated Assault against Matthew Smith, as well as committed the crime of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault against a household member. Harris was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing. Harris was ordered to be held without bail. Harris was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 06/25/24 at 1230. Harris was then transported to Northeast Correctional Complex.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/25/24         

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: YES     

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111

 

St. Johnsbury Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Aggravated Assault

