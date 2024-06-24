MPD Searching for Suspect Vehicle Involved in Southeast Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle involved in a shooting that occurred in Southeast.

On Sunday, June 23, 2024, at approximately 2:10 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male suffering from gunshot wound injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24095529