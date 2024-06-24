Senate Bill 1271 Printer's Number 1757
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - or association with, any of the following:
(i) The Commonwealth or a municipality, including an
agency, commission, board or other governmental entity of
the Commonwealth or municipality, or any political
subdivision thereof.
(ii) The activities or official functions of the
Commonwealth or a municipality, including an agency,
commission, board or other governmental entity of the
Commonwealth or municipality, or any political
subdivision thereof.
(2) Mimic or suggest governmental origin or endorsement
by the Commonwealth or a municipality, including an agency,
commission, board or other governmental entity of the
Commonwealth or municipality, or any political subdivision
thereof.
(b) Authorization.--Subsection (a) does not apply to an
entity that is authorized in advance, in writing, by the
Commonwealth or a municipality, including an agency, commission,
board or other governmental entity of the Commonwealth or
municipality, or any political subdivision thereof, to conduct
the activity described under subsection (a) , provided that the
authorization is reported by the authorizing government agency
to the chairperson and minority chairperson of the State
Government Committee of the Senate and the chairperson and
minority chairperson of the State Government Committee of the
House of Representatives, no later than 10 days after becoming
effective .
(c) Penalty.--A person that violates this section, or
conspires to violate this section, commits a felony of the third
degree and, upon conviction, shall be sentenced to pay a fine of
20240SB1271PN1757 - 2 -
