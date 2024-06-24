Submit Release
Senate Bill 1271 Printer's Number 1757

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - or association with, any of the following:

(i) The Commonwealth or a municipality, including an

agency, commission, board or other governmental entity of

the Commonwealth or municipality, or any political

subdivision thereof.

(ii) The activities or official functions of the

Commonwealth or a municipality, including an agency,

commission, board or other governmental entity of the

Commonwealth or municipality, or any political

subdivision thereof.

(2) Mimic or suggest governmental origin or endorsement

by the Commonwealth or a municipality, including an agency,

commission, board or other governmental entity of the

Commonwealth or municipality, or any political subdivision

thereof.

(b) Authorization.--Subsection (a) does not apply to an

entity that is authorized in advance, in writing, by the

Commonwealth or a municipality, including an agency, commission,

board or other governmental entity of the Commonwealth or

municipality, or any political subdivision thereof, to conduct

the activity described under subsection (a) , provided that the

authorization is reported by the authorizing government agency

to the chairperson and minority chairperson of the State

Government Committee of the Senate and the chairperson and

minority chairperson of the State Government Committee of the

House of Representatives, no later than 10 days after becoming

effective .

(c) Penalty.--A person that violates this section, or

conspires to violate this section, commits a felony of the third

degree and, upon conviction, shall be sentenced to pay a fine of

