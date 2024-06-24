Senate Resolution 311 Printer's Number 1755

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1755

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

311

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, MASTRIANO, YAW, AUMENT, ROBINSON,

BARTOLOTTA, BROWN, CULVER AND DUSH, JUNE 24, 2024

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

JUNE 24, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Urging the Congress of the United States to pass H.R. 3023, the

Treatment and Relief through Emerging and Accessible Therapy

for PTSD Act.

WHEREAS, H.R. 3023 directs the United States Secretary of

Veterans Affairs and the United States Secretary of Defense to

furnish stellate ganglion block (SGB) therapy to veterans and

members of the armed forces of the United States with post-

traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and

WHEREAS, The United States Department of Veterans Affairs

(VA) estimates that 23% of Operation Enduring Freedom and

Operation Iraqi Freedom veterans have received a diagnosis of

PTSD; and

WHEREAS, Older veterans are also impacted, with the VA

estimating that 12% of Gulf War veterans and 15% of Vietnam

veterans receive a PTSD diagnosis each year; and

WHEREAS, Unfortunately, only 40% of veterans find relief from

PTSD with current treatments; and

WHEREAS, If left untreated, PTSD symptoms have a positive

