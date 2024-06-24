Senate Resolution 311 Printer's Number 1755
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1755
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
311
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, MASTRIANO, YAW, AUMENT, ROBINSON,
BARTOLOTTA, BROWN, CULVER AND DUSH, JUNE 24, 2024
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
JUNE 24, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Urging the Congress of the United States to pass H.R. 3023, the
Treatment and Relief through Emerging and Accessible Therapy
for PTSD Act.
WHEREAS, H.R. 3023 directs the United States Secretary of
Veterans Affairs and the United States Secretary of Defense to
furnish stellate ganglion block (SGB) therapy to veterans and
members of the armed forces of the United States with post-
traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and
WHEREAS, The United States Department of Veterans Affairs
(VA) estimates that 23% of Operation Enduring Freedom and
Operation Iraqi Freedom veterans have received a diagnosis of
PTSD; and
WHEREAS, Older veterans are also impacted, with the VA
estimating that 12% of Gulf War veterans and 15% of Vietnam
veterans receive a PTSD diagnosis each year; and
WHEREAS, Unfortunately, only 40% of veterans find relief from
PTSD with current treatments; and
WHEREAS, If left untreated, PTSD symptoms have a positive
