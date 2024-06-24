Senate Bill 1002 Printer's Number 1759
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1447
PRINTER'S NO. 1759
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1002
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, MARCH 25, 2024
SENATOR MARTIN, APPROPRIATIONS, RE-REPORTED AS AMENDED,
JUNE 24, 2024
AN ACT
Making appropriations from the Professional Licensure
Augmentation Account and from restricted revenue accounts
within the General Fund to the Department of State for use by
the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs in
support of the professional licensure boards assigned
thereto.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The sum of $74,480,000 $72,812,000, or as much
thereof as may be necessary, is hereby appropriated from the
Professional Licensure Augmentation Account within the General
Fund to the Department of State for the operation of the Bureau
of Professional and Occupational Affairs for the fiscal year
July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.
Section 2. (a) The sum of $11,240,000 $11,025,000, or as
much thereof as may be necessary, is hereby appropriated from
the restricted receipts account of the State Board of Medicine
for the operation of the board for the fiscal year July 1, 2024,
to June 30, 2025.
(b) The sum of $3,194,000 $3,204,000, or as much thereof as
