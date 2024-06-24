Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,012 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,801 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1002 Printer's Number 1759

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1447

PRINTER'S NO. 1759

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1002

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, MARCH 25, 2024

SENATOR MARTIN, APPROPRIATIONS, RE-REPORTED AS AMENDED,

JUNE 24, 2024

AN ACT

Making appropriations from the Professional Licensure

Augmentation Account and from restricted revenue accounts

within the General Fund to the Department of State for use by

the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs in

support of the professional licensure boards assigned

thereto.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The sum of $74,480,000 $72,812,000, or as much

thereof as may be necessary, is hereby appropriated from the

Professional Licensure Augmentation Account within the General

Fund to the Department of State for the operation of the Bureau

of Professional and Occupational Affairs for the fiscal year

July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.

Section 2. (a) The sum of $11,240,000 $11,025,000, or as

much thereof as may be necessary, is hereby appropriated from

the restricted receipts account of the State Board of Medicine

for the operation of the board for the fiscal year July 1, 2024,

to June 30, 2025.

(b) The sum of $3,194,000 $3,204,000, or as much thereof as

<--

<--

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

You just read:

Senate Bill 1002 Printer's Number 1759

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more