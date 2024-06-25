Gavel’s New AI Feature Instantly Turns PDFs Into Automated Workflows
Gavel gives attorneys an intuitive, powerful way to automate any part of the legal practice, enabling them to streamline operations and serve more clients at scale.
Gavel introduces AI into its PDF automation product, allowing lawyers to instantly turn legal expertise into workflows that generate court or government forms.
Attorneys can approve or reject automated rules that the AI suggests, eliminating two key issues with AI in legal: hallucinations and unpredictable outcomes due to non-determinism.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gavel, the automation infrastructure for the legal industry, today announced Gavel Blueprint for PDF, generative AI features for PDF documents that enable lawyers to instantly turn PDF documents into automated workflows. This is the second large-scale generative AI feature from the company, having launched its AI feature for Microsoft Word documents, Gavel Blueprint for Word, in October 2023.
— Dorna Moini
Gavel Blueprint for PDF empowers legal professionals in practice areas that involve PDFs, such as family law, probate, immigration, tax, conservatorships, guardianships, and bankruptcy.
Since the launch of the company’s first AI feature, over 600 law firms have used AI for the first time in their practice using Gavel, making Gavel a stepping stone to AI adoption in the legal field.
“We started Gavel to give lawyers the power to scale their expertise to the public - while building hyper-profitable law firms,” said Gavel’s CEO, Dorna Moini. “Generative AI has dramatically accelerated the pace at which we can empower our customers. This launch, coupled with our PDF automation product launch earlier this year, allows attorneys in PDF-heavy practice areas to participate in the legal technology revolution. Attorneys need AI they can rely on and control. Gavel’s infrastructure is constantly delivering the infrastructure to make them the #1 choice for their clients.”
Critically, the Gavel Blueprint technology and interface leverage generative AI in a way that is both understandable and controllable for legal professionals. Gavel customers have full control over the source documents inputted into the system, meaning they can limit the universe of information it draws from. “Attorneys can approve or reject any automated rules that the AI suggests, eliminating two key issues with AI in legal: hallucinations and unpredictable outcomes due to non-determinism,” said Moini.
Gavel Blueprint for PDF is now available to users on all pricing tiers, helping to ensure that all legal professionals have the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Gavel’s continued enhancement of its suite of AI features reaffirm Gavel’s commitment to innovation and excellence in legal technology.
For more information about how Gavel Blueprint uses AI to automate PDF forms, visit https://www.gavel.io/use-cases/gavel-blueprint.
ABOUT GAVEL
Gavel is the automation infrastructure making access to the law universal. The platform enables legal professionals to advance the way they serve and reach clients by building client-facing legal products. Gavel gives attorneys an intuitive, powerful way to automate any part of the legal practice, enabling them to streamline operations and serve more clients at scale. The company is led by a dedicated team of lawyers and technologists committed to innovating on behalf of the legal profession. Founded in 2019, Gavel is headquartered in Los Angeles.
To learn more or start a free trial of Gavel, visit https://www.gavel.io.
Dorna Moini
Gavel
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Gavel's AI Feature Turns PDFs Into Workflows that Automatically Generate Document Sets