Rootstock Software Study Reveals Operational Adaptability and Supply Chain Visibility Top Manufacturers’ Concerns
Worries over disconnected data silos decrease, showing connected Signal Chains are on the rise
The most significant finding is that manufacturers have made significant progress in connecting once siloed data sources, showing that the Manufacturing Signal Chain has been taking root.”SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rootstock Software, a recognized leader in Manufacturing ERP, today introduced Part 2 of its in-depth series comparing its 2023 versus 2024 State of Manufacturing Tech Survey Results. In both years, manufacturers were asked what consequences they might face if they failed to digitally transform. In comparing their responses from one year to the next, there’s a marked shift in what manufacturers perceive as risks to remaining technologically stagnant.
"Contrasting concerns between 2023 and 2024 point to increased complexities and connectedness in the global manufacturing landscape," said Stu Johnson, VP of Product Marketing at Rootstock Software. "The most significant finding in this part of our analysis is that manufacturers have made significant progress in connecting once siloed data sources. This shows that Rootstock’s concept of the Manufacturing Signal Chain—driven by a unified cloud platform—has been taking root. With it, manufacturers are progressing in their digital transformation journeys. Building upon their success, they’ll then be able to incorporate AI and data cloud capabilities to further advance their operations."
The 2024 State of Manufacturing Technology Survey Results revealed these notable shifts when compared to the previous year:
• CONNECTING THE MANUFACTURING SIGNAL CHAIN. In 2023, the inability to utilize a growing multitude of disconnected data sources was the number one concern, as expressed by 35.2% of respondents. In 2024, this issue dropped off manufacturers’ list of worries, indicating that progress has been made in data integration, particularly with the increased use of cloud platforms like Salesforce. A Signal Chain not only enables interconnectedness, but also helps manufacturers deploy new business models, such as continuous monetization and mass personalization. As a result, concerns about utilizing new business models, which had been at 29.9% in 2023, also dropped off the list of anticipated challenges.
• NEW #1 CONCERN. In 2024, a lack of supply chain visibility and flexibility emerged as the new top fear for manufacturers, highlighted by 27% of respondents. This shift aligns with global trends toward more sustainable and resilient manufacturing practices. As manufacturers navigate issues such as geopolitical uncertainties, environmental regulations, and shifting consumer demand, the ability to respond quickly and effectively to potential supply chain disruptions is more important than ever.
• OPERATIONAL ADAPTABILITY REMAINS ESSENTIAL: Being able to adapt operations remains a consistent challenge, with similar percentages of 26.2% and 26% in 2023 and 2024, respectively. This persistent issue emphasizes the ongoing need for technology that supports agility in manufacturing operations. Advanced ERP solutions can help ensure stability and business continuity in the face of unexpected hiccups.
• SPEED TO MARKET: In 2024, 26% of manufacturers cited an inability to get products to market fast enough as a significant concern if they don’t digitally advance. This reflects the increasing pressure on manufacturers to enhance their time-to-market capabilities and streamline their technology infrastructure to remain competitive.
• EMERGENCE OF A NEW PRIORITY IN 2024. Additionally, the lack of digital skills among employees has become a new and notable concern in 2024, with 23% of respondents highlighting the need for upskilling their workforce to keep pace with digital transformation initiatives.
These shifts indicate that manufacturers are making progress in data integration but still face ongoing challenges, especially related to supply chain management and agile operations. To effectively adapt, manufacturers must continue to invest in the right technologies to remain competitive and meet the demands of today’s ever-changing market.
Rootstock Software is committed to helping to navigate these issues with its innovative manufacturing ERP and AIRS™, a cutting-edge AI solution. Rootstock ERP has helped manufacturers enhance their operational efficiency, improve their market responsiveness, and ensure business continuity despite disruptions.
For complete 2024 survey findings, check out Rootstock's study here: https://clouderp.rootstock.com/rootstock-state-of-manufacturing-survey.
METHODOLOGY
In partnership with Researchscape (https://researchscape.com/), Rootstock conducted this 2024 research via an online survey fielded in February to April 2024. There were 508 respondents to the survey across 14 countries (Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, United Kingdom, and United States) leading “digital transformation” in companies with revenues of $10 million or more.
ABOUT ROOTSTOCK
Rootstock Software (https://www.rootstock.com/) provides the leading Manufacturing Cloud ERP, which empowers hundreds of manufacturers to turbocharge their operations in today's dynamic, post-pandemic world. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform, Rootstock delivers a futureproof solution. With it, manufacturers gain the agility to continually transform their businesses to meet evolving customer needs, navigate emerging challenges, and accelerate success. In addition, the "connectability" of Rootstock Cloud ERP gives manufacturers 360° visibility to collaborate with suppliers, trading partners, and the broader value chain. As Rootstock continues to grow, stay tuned to the company's latest LinkedIn posts (https://www.linkedin.com/company/2389168/admin/feed/posts/).
