County Route 44 (Bills Creek Road), in Barbour County, to be Closed Beginning Monday, June 24, 2024

The small bridge on County Route 44, Bills Creek Road, at mile marker 2.53 near the intersection with Moore Run, County Route 40/6, will be closed for replacement beginning Monday, June 24, 2024. The closure may last three to four weeks. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may affect the project schedule.
 
Local traffic will need to detour on County Route 40/6 (Moore Run) back to County Route 40 (Midway Road), or on County Route 44 (Bills Creek Road) down to County Route 9/9 (Add name of Road) and then to County Route 9 (Midway Road).​​

