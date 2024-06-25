Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,527 in the last 365 days.

County Route 62 (Bear Fork Road) to be closed starting Monday, June 24, 2024

Page Content

Doddridge County Route 62, Bear Fork Road, will be closed to all traffic from 7:00 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2024, through 5:00 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2024, for replacement of bridges with box culverts.
 
THIS IS A TOTAL ROAD CLOSURE. All traffic, including emergency vehicles and school buses, must take alternate routes during daytime operations.

Motorists are advised to plan and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

You just read:

County Route 62 (Bear Fork Road) to be closed starting Monday, June 24, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more