County Route 62 (Bear Fork Road) to be closed starting Monday, June 24, 2024

Page Content

Doddridge County Route 62, Bear Fork Road, will be closed to all traffic from 7:00 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2024, through 5:00 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2024, for replacement of bridges with box culverts.



THIS IS A TOTAL ROAD CLOSURE. All traffic, including emergency vehicles and school buses, must take alternate routes during daytime operations.

Motorists are advised to plan and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​