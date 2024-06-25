Bidding Set to Close on 6BR/5.5BA Custom Home on .88± Acre Lot in Fredericksburg VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the closing of bidding on an auction of a custom built 6 BR/5.5 BA home w/walk-out basement on a .88± acre lot in the highly desirable “Hills of Snowden”.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the closing of bidding on an auction of a custom built 6 BR/5.5 BA home w/walk-out basement on a .88± acre lot in the highly desirable “Hills of Snowden” neighborhood of Fredericksburg, VA on Friday, June 28 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“Opportunity awaits. Due to a career responsibilities, our seller is relocating out of state, and has entrusted us to market and sell this custom built Fredericksburg home in the highly sought after "Hills of Snowden" neighborhood, said Nicholls. “A home boasting this quality and this location is a rare find, and it is ready for you to bid your price and buy.”
“The property’s amazing location is only 1 mile from Mary Washington Hospital, 1.5 miles from University of Mary Washington, 1 mile to Rt. 1, 1.5 miles to Rt. 3, 2.5 miles to I-95, 2 miles to downtown Historic Fredericksburg, and a short drive to Richmond, NSWC Dahlgren, NOVA & DC,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Friday, June 28 -- 11 AM -- 1009 Featherston Ct., Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Solid 6 BR/5.5 BA home w/walk-out basement on .88 +/- acre cul-de-sac lot in the "Hills of Snowden" neighborhood of Fredericksburg, VA
• This home measures 6,454 +/- sf. (3,430 +/- sf. above grade & 3,024 +/- sf. finished walk-out basement), and features a kitchen w/concrete countertops & Kohler cook sink, living room, dining room, finished walk-out basement with extra living quarters including full bathroom & laundry ideal for multigenerational living or au pair suite, attic w/pull down stairs and it has engineered drawings for 800 +/- sf. of additional space (electrical sub panel is in place) and an attached 900 +/- sf. 2 bay drive under attached garage w/radiant floor heat & cooling
• Bamboo flooring in the bedrooms & hallways; natural slate throughout main level; tile in bathrooms; carpet in upper level suite & basement; tile in basement living area & storage areas; concrete flooring in garage
• Small front porch; 1,250 +/- sf. rear deck/living space across the back of the home w/outdoor shower & covered grilling area (facing the woods); 1,600 +/- sf. private patio
• 2 level pole barn (approx. 20'x20'); chicken coop
• Heating: Radiant heat throughout main floor & basement; Polaris 110 BTU water heater for heat & domestic hot water (new 2023); Rais Arena Series stove on main level; electric baseboard heat in upper level suite. Cooling: Central AC units w/6 zones & mini-split AC system in basement
• Public water, sewer & gas; Polaris water heater (110 BTU)
• Other Features: all stainless kitchen appliances; asphalt driveway; home is located on a large secluded city lot backing up the woods; new windows on front of home; 3 laundry areas; covered outdoor grilling area; engineered beams in the basement for clear floor span/minimal columns; full house carbon filter; Civil War trenches & road on property
For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson at (540) 748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
