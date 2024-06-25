3BR/1.5BA Home w/Basement on 1± Acre in Lunenburg County, VA set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces that on-line bidding will begin to close on a 3BR/1.5BA home w/walk-out basement on 1± acre on 6 miles from downtown Chase City (Lunenburg County VA).”
— John Nicholls
FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces that on-line bidding will begin to close on a 3BR/1.5BA home w/walk-out basement on 1± acre only 6 miles from downtown Chase City (Lunenburg County VA) on Thursday, June 27 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.

“With a little TLC, this home will make a wonderful private residence, rental home or flip project,” said Nicholls. “Bid now & make it yours.”

“The property is conveniently located only 6 miles from downtown Chase City, 13 miles from Victoria, 20 miles from Kenbridge, and a short drive to South Boston, South Hill & I-85, Kerr Lake, Emporia & Danville, VA,” said Sid Smyth, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group Auction Coordinator.

The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Smyth.

Date – Thursday, June 27, 2024 -- Online only bidding begins closing at 5 pm EDT
 881 Courthouse Rd., Chase City, VA 23924 (Lunenburg County)
• 3 BR/1.5 BA home w/walk-out basement on 1± acre parcel
• This home measures 1,040± sf. above ground & 1,040± sf. in basement and features a large eat-in kitchen (appliances convey); family room; unfinished walk-out basement
• Front porch; asphalt driveway
• Heating: oil, central heat; Cooling: window unit
• Well & septic system; electric water heater

The online real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.

For more information, call Sid Smyth (434-955-0708) or visit www.nichollsauction.com.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.

About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

Sid Smyth
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 434-955-0708
info@nichollsauction.com

Contact
Sid Smyth
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 434-955-0708 info@nichollsauction.com
Company/Organization
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
40 Carriage Hill Lane
Fredericksburg, Virginia, 22407
United States
540 220 1130
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group Web Site

