Yinchuang Zhong Shu Ge by Masato Kure and Masashi Ota Wins Platinum in A' Interior Design Awards
Innovative Bookstore Design Featuring Intersecting Mid-Air Bookshelves Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious A' Design AwardCOMO, CO, ITALY, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected award in the field of interior design, has announced Yinchuang Zhong Shu Ge by Masato Kure and Masashi Ota as the recipient of the Platinum A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design of the bookstore, which embodies the cultural blend of the Ningxia region through its elegant aesthetics and iconic mid-air crossing bookshelves.
Yinchuang Zhong Shu Ge's innovative design aligns with current trends in the interior industry, offering a dynamic and engaging space that fosters interaction and cultural exchange. The bookstore's unique features, such as the intersecting bookshelves suspended in mid-air, provide practical benefits for users, creating a nexus of ideas and knowledge that transcends the traditional concept of a bookstore.
The award-winning design stands out in the market through its seamless integration of functionality and aesthetics. The high-ceilinged space, combined with the striking mid-air bookshelves, creates a captivating ambiance that draws visitors into a world of diverse perspectives and knowledge. The intersection of the shelves symbolizes the meeting point of new ideas and cultures, nurturing a vibrant community that encourages intellectual growth and cultural understanding.
Receiving the Platinum A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as a testament to Masato Kure and Masashi Ota's commitment to excellence and innovation in design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering further exploration and pushing the boundaries of interior design. The award motivates the team to continue their pursuit of creating spaces that not only captivate but also contribute to the enrichment of society.
Team Members
Yinchuang Zhong Shu Ge was designed by a talented team led by Masato Kure and Masashi Ota. Masashi Ota contributed to the overall design concept, while Yuki Kashiwakura played a crucial role in the project's execution.
About Masato Kure and Masashi Ota
Masato Kure and Masashi Ota are accomplished designers hailing from Japan. With a strong educational background in Environmental Design from Tama Art University, Masato Kure has been a key figure at TONERICO:INC., serving as the Chief Designer since 2014. In 2017, he established THE TRIANGLE.JP, where he currently holds the position of President. Together, Masato Kure and Masashi Ota bring their expertise and creative vision to the forefront of interior design.
