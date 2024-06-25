2026 Candidate for CA Governor Sharifah Hardie to Support Entrepreneurs Sunday, June 30th at Hotel Current in Long Beach
Entrepreneurship is the heart of America. I am honored to be a part of this event!”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1 Me Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to empowering individuals to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams, is excited to announce a full day of inspiration, learning and networking at Hotel Current Long Beach.
— Sharifah Hardie for California Governor 2026
The event will be held from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM and is open to the public at no cost. It is perfect for anyone looking to kickstart their entrepreneurial journey and will feature a variety of influential speakers. From marketing strategies to financial literacy, attendees will gain valuable knowledge to help them succeed in their own ventures.
This event is a great opportunity for attendees to connect with other aspiring entrepreneurs and build meaningful relationships. 1 Me Foundation’s aim is to bring together like-minded individuals and provide them with the tools, knowledge and relationships to turn their ideas into reality.
“Our mission is to provide resources, support, and guidance to aspiring entrepreneurs, regardless of their background or financial status, especially those from underrepresented communities,” says 1 Me Foundation founder Lamonte Lee. “This event is just one of our many initiatives to support and uplift aspiring entrepreneurs.”
Special guest California candidate for Governor 2026, Sharifah Hardie to make appearance and share valuable information with event guests. Guest speakers all include Family Services Advocate Roshanda Casteel, serial entrepreneur & motivational speaker J.C. Rangel, Feng Shui Expert Dawn Marie Lane and more. Representatives from TreImage, Byld Network, the Black Business CoOp, FAMMO, the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce, and DreamDads are expected to attend.
"I am excited to support 1 Me Foundation. Entrepreneurship is the heart of America. We have to create more opportunities for business owners to succeed and opportunities to network” says 2026 California candidate for Governor Sharifah Hardie.
Join 1 Me Foundation & guests, Sunday, June 30th, 2024, Hotel Current, 5325 Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach, CA 90804. 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM
To learn more about 1 Me Foundation visit https://www.1MeFoundation.org
Sharifah Hardie
Sharifah Hardie for Governor
+1 562-822-0965
info@sharifahhardieforgovernor.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram