California Closets For Charity in Chapel Hill
The California Closets Raleigh Team Joins Forces with Habitat for Humanity in Chapel HillRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California Closets® North Carolina & Virginia, the iconic purveyor of stylish storage and design solutions, proudly announces that our local Raleigh team partnered with Orange County Habitat for Humanity to build a house in Chapel Hill.
“Our team was a perfect fit for this task. Instead of making a donation, this was an opportunity to give back with our skills,” says Graziella Marengi, co-owner of California Closets North Carolina & Virginia. “We believe in the power of community and wanted to contribute to building a better future for families in need.”
The Raleigh California Closets team volunteered their time on May 17th from 1:00 to 5:00 pm. The team was involved in building the home from the ground up, contributing their unique skills in design and installation to ensure the new homeowners would have a beautiful and functional space. This event highlights the commitment of California Closets to community support and making a tangible difference in the lives of local families. The new homeowners will benefit from the stability and security of homeownership, thanks to the efforts of all involved.
“Supporting the community is a paramount value for California Closets,” adds Marengi. “We are dedicated to using our resources and expertise to help build strong, stable, and healthy communities. This partnership with Habitat for Humanity is a testament to our ongoing commitment to give back.”
Habitat for Humanity of Orange County is dedicated to bringing people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Its mission is to ensure that everyone in Orange County has a decent place to live. It achieves this by partnering with families to create better, healthier, and more financially stable lives through volunteer labor and donations of money and materials. California Closets is a nationwide supporter of Habitat for Humanity.
North Carolina:
The Raleigh Design Center is conveniently located at 8411 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27612
The Greensboro Design Center is conveniently located at 3316 W Friendly Ave #103, Greensboro, NC 27410
The Wilmington Design Center is conveniently located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405
South Carolina:
The Myrtle Beach market is currently being served by the Wilmington Design Center, located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405
Virginia:
The Richmond Design Center is conveniently located at 2014 Old Brick Rd, Glen Allen, VA 23060
The Virginia Beach Design Center is conveniently located at 1610 Hilltop West Shopping Center, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
To book a complimentary design consultation, visit https://www.locations.californiaclosets.com/california-closets-virginia-beach-ba0362677dcc
