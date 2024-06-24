Daily Session Report for Monday, June 24, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 24, 2024
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 5:47 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Leadbeter.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 1333
SB 887
Bills Referred
HR 478 Health
HR 479 Health
HR 480 Health
HR 481 Education
HR 482 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 483 Health
HR 484 Health
HR 485 Health
HR 486 Judiciary
HR 487 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 488 Local Government
HB 2180 Education
HB 2351 Education
HB 2414 Finance
HB 2415 Judiciary
HB 2416 Transportation
HB 2417 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 2418 Judiciary
HB 2419 Judiciary
HB 2420 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 2421 Health
HB 2422 Finance
HB 2423 Education
HB 2424 Transportation
HB 2425 Appropriations
HB 2426 Transportation
HB 2427 Transportation
HB 2428 Transportation
HB 2429 Judiciary
HB 2430 Transportation
HB 2431 Transportation
HB 2432 Human Services
HB 2433 State Government
HB 2434 Health
HB 2436 Gaming Oversight
HB 2441 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 2442 Transportation
HB 2443 Housing And Community Development
HB 2445 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
SB 186 Judiciary
SB 187 Judiciary
SB 464 Local Government
SB 761 Labor And Industry
SB 1099 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
SB 1138 State Government
SB 1236 Judiciary
Bills Recommitted
HB 1140 To Appropriations
HB 2107 To Appropriations
HB 2108 To Appropriations
HB 2314 To Appropriations
HB 2338 To Appropriations
SB 824 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 481 From Education as Committed
HR 416 From Judiciary as Committed
HR 466 From State Government as Committed
HB 350 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1509 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1963 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2135 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 93 From Education as Amended
HB 1526 From Education as Amended
HB 2311 From Education as Amended
HB 2386 From Education as Amended
HB 1962 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 2413 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 2429 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 1140 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1333 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2338 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2353 From State Government as Amended
HB 2433 From State Government as Committed
HB 2266 From Transportation as Amended
HB 2426 From Transportation as Committed
HB 2428 From Transportation as Amended
HB 2430 From Transportation as Committed
HB 2407 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended
SB 403 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 739 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 453 From Judiciary as Amended
SB 1138 From State Government as Committed
SB 998 From Transportation as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 2216
SB 1084
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution designating the week of June 17 through 21, 2024, as "Apprenticeship Week" in Pennsylvania.
|
200-2
|
A Resolution designating the week of June 24 through 28, 2024, as "Union Organizing Week" in Pennsylvania, in honor of those workers who have fought for their right to organize and bargain collectively at their workplace.
|
201-1
|
|
200-2
|
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.