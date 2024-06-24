Daily Session Report for Monday, June 24, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 24, 2024

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 5:47 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Leadbeter.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 1333

SB 887

Bills Referred

HR 478 Health

HR 479 Health

HR 480 Health

HR 481 Education

HR 482 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 483 Health

HR 484 Health

HR 485 Health

HR 486 Judiciary

HR 487 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 488 Local Government

HB 2180 Education

HB 2351 Education

HB 2414 Finance

HB 2415 Judiciary

HB 2416 Transportation

HB 2417 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 2418 Judiciary

HB 2419 Judiciary

HB 2420 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2421 Health

HB 2422 Finance

HB 2423 Education

HB 2424 Transportation

HB 2425 Appropriations

HB 2426 Transportation

HB 2427 Transportation

HB 2428 Transportation

HB 2429 Judiciary

HB 2430 Transportation

HB 2431 Transportation

HB 2432 Human Services

HB 2433 State Government

HB 2434 Health

HB 2436 Gaming Oversight

HB 2441 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2442 Transportation

HB 2443 Housing And Community Development

HB 2445 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

SB 186 Judiciary

SB 187 Judiciary

SB 464 Local Government

SB 761 Labor And Industry

SB 1099 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

SB 1138 State Government

SB 1236 Judiciary

Bills Recommitted

HB 1140 To Appropriations

HB 2107 To Appropriations

HB 2108 To Appropriations

HB 2314 To Appropriations

HB 2338 To Appropriations

SB 824 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 481 From Education as Committed

HR 416 From Judiciary as Committed

HR 466 From State Government as Committed

HB 350 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1509 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1963 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2135 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 93 From Education as Amended

HB 1526 From Education as Amended

HB 2311 From Education as Amended

HB 2386 From Education as Amended

HB 1962 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 2413 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 2429 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1140 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1333 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2338 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2353 From State Government as Amended

HB 2433 From State Government as Committed

HB 2266 From Transportation as Amended

HB 2426 From Transportation as Committed

HB 2428 From Transportation as Amended

HB 2430 From Transportation as Committed

HB 2407 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

SB 403 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 739 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 453 From Judiciary as Amended

SB 1138 From State Government as Committed

SB 998 From Transportation as Amended

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 2216

SB 1084

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 407 A Resolution designating the week of June 17 through 21, 2024, as "Apprenticeship Week" in Pennsylvania. 200-2 HR 436 A Resolution designating the week of June 24 through 28, 2024, as "Union Organizing Week" in Pennsylvania, in honor of those workers who have fought for their right to organize and bargain collectively at their workplace. 201-1 A04900 (GLEIM) 200-2

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.