Daily Session Report for Monday, June 24, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 24, 2024

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 5:47 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Leadbeter.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 1333

 

SB 887

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 478     Health

HR 479     Health

HR 480     Health

HR 481     Education

HR 482     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 483     Health

HR 484     Health

HR 485     Health

HR 486     Judiciary

HR 487     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 488     Local Government

                   

HB 2180   Education

HB 2351   Education

HB 2414   Finance

HB 2415   Judiciary

HB 2416   Transportation

HB 2417   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 2418   Judiciary

HB 2419   Judiciary

HB 2420   Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2421   Health

HB 2422   Finance

HB 2423   Education

HB 2424   Transportation

HB 2425   Appropriations

HB 2426   Transportation

HB 2427   Transportation

HB 2428   Transportation

HB 2429   Judiciary

HB 2430   Transportation

HB 2431   Transportation

HB 2432   Human Services

HB 2433   State Government

HB 2434   Health

HB 2436   Gaming Oversight

HB 2441   Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2442   Transportation

HB 2443   Housing And Community Development

HB 2445   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

                   

SB 186      Judiciary

SB 187      Judiciary

SB 464      Local Government

SB 761      Labor And Industry

SB 1099    Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

SB 1138    State Government

SB 1236    Judiciary

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 1140      To Appropriations

HB 2107      To Appropriations

HB 2108      To Appropriations

HB 2314      To Appropriations

HB 2338      To Appropriations

 

SB 824         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 481        From Education as Committed

HR 416        From Judiciary as Committed

HR 466        From State Government as Committed

 

HB 350        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1509      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1963      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2135      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 93           From Education as Amended

HB 1526      From Education as Amended

HB 2311      From Education as Amended

HB 2386      From Education as Amended

HB 1962      From Judiciary as Amended

HB 2413      From Judiciary as Amended

HB 2429      From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1140      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1333      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2338      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2353      From State Government as Amended

HB 2433      From State Government as Committed

HB 2266      From Transportation as Amended

HB 2426      From Transportation as Committed

HB 2428      From Transportation as Amended

HB 2430      From Transportation as Committed

HB 2407      From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

 

SB 403         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 739         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 453         From Judiciary as Amended

SB 1138       From State Government as Committed

SB 998         From Transportation as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 2216

 

SB 1084

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 407

A Resolution designating the week of June 17 through 21, 2024, as "Apprenticeship Week" in Pennsylvania.         

200-2

HR 436

A Resolution designating the week of June 24 through 28, 2024, as "Union Organizing Week" in Pennsylvania, in honor of those workers who have fought for their right to organize and bargain collectively at their workplace.    

201-1

 

A04900 (GLEIM)

200-2

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, June 25, 2024  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

