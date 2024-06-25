1 Me Foundation to Host Networking Event for Entrepreneurs at Hotel Current in Long Beach, CA
This event is just one of our many initiatives to support and uplift aspiring entrepreneurs”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1 Me Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to empowering individuals to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams, is excited to announce a full day of inspiration, learning and networking at Hotel Current Long Beach.
— Founder & CEO Lamonte Lee
The event will be held from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM and is open to the public at no cost. It is perfect for anyone looking to kickstart their entrepreneurial journey and will feature a variety of influential speakers. From marketing strategies to financial literacy, attendees will gain valuable knowledge to help them succeed in their own ventures.
This event is a great opportunity for attendees to connect with other aspiring entrepreneurs and build meaningful relationships. 1 Me Foundation’s aim is to bring together like-minded individuals and provide them with the tools, knowledge and relationships to turn their ideas into reality.
“Our mission is to provide resources, support, and guidance to aspiring entrepreneurs, regardless of their background or financial status, especially those from underrepresented communities,” says 1 Me Foundation founder Lamonte Lee. “This event is just one of our many initiatives to support and uplift aspiring entrepreneurs.”
Guest speakers include serial entrepreneur & motivational speaker J.C. Rangel, family services advocate Roshanda Casteel, business consultant & media personality Sharifah Hardie, feng shui expert Dawn Marie Lane and more. Representatives from TreImage, the Black Business CoOp, Byld Network and DreamDads are expected to attend.
Join 1 Me Foundation & guests, Sunday, June 30th, 2024, Hotel Current, 5325 Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach, CA 90804. 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM
To learn more about 1 Me Foundation visit https://www.1MeFoundation.org
Lamonte Lee
1 Me Foundation
+1 562-822-0965
email us here