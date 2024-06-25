Sussex Green Enterprise Park Aims to Ignite Economic Development in Sussex County

Sussex Green Enterprise Park Logo Sussex Green Zone Map US Location Map of Sussex Green

SUSSEX, VA, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sussex County government officials have unveiled plans to create Sussex Green Enterprise Park, an innovative and visionary economic development initiative that is destined to attract future-focused companies committed to integrating sustainability with commerce. The site is made possible as a result of a long-term commitment by county officials and grant funding from the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission (TRRC) and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP).

Composed of 1,160 acres nestled in Sussex County off Rt. 460, Sussex Green Enterprise Park includes several zones for potential industrial users. With 647 acres adjacent to the Norfolk Southern Rail line, there is ample flexibility to design and build facilities that meet a company’s specific rail-oriented needs. Also, the site is conveniently located about an hour from the Port of Virginia in Norfolk.

“This large tract of prime real estate in Virginia’s Gateway Region incorporates natural rural beauty, dynamic multimodal transportation, and renewable infrastructure systems, fostering a seamless blend of environmental stewardship and economic advancement,” said the Honorable Wayne O. Jones, Chair of the Sussex County Board of Supervisors. “There’s plenty of room for growth with more than 300 acres available to the west of Beefsteak Road for further industrial development.”

Sussex County recently completed several activities related to reviewing the infrastructure needs and ascertaining overall site readiness for development of the site, including:

· Master planning and conceptual design to maximize site layouts and users

· Evaluation of natural gas delivery opportunities

· Updates to required environmental studies

· Assessments of options to increase the volume of water available to the site

· Integration of sustainable infrastructure options to target “green technologies” and environmentally-focused companies

“Our partners and key stakeholders are fully engaged and committed to developing a long-range, comprehensive strategy designed to target innovative, sustainable industries that share our vision of a brighter, greener future,” said Sussex County Administrator Richard Douglas. “Unique in its approach to economic development, Sussex Green Enterprise Park will have a transformational impact on the local community, the Commonwealth, and beyond.”

Keith Boswell, President & CEO of Virginia’s Gateway Region Economic Development Organization (VGR), added: “The entire region will benefit tremendously from this exciting economic development project. VGR is very proud to serve as a regional partner in the development of Sussex Green Enterprise Park, and we are confident that it will competitively advance the growth of sustainable businesses in the Commonwealth.”

Background on the Formation of Sussex Green Enterprise Park

Originally known as the Sussex Megasite, Sussex Green Enterprise Park is the newly-branded name for this long-identified industrial property off the Route 460 Corridor, near the Town of Waverly. Part of a larger area identified by State partners in 2005-2006 as a prime opportunity for industrial development, the TRRC has generously supported the County’s site development initiative, investing over $10 million from the Commission’s Megasite Program.

Through continuous marketing efforts and first-time funding of a grant award from the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program in 2023, the VEDP has actively endorsed the site, also helping to obtain a Major Employment and Investment (MEI) designation from the Virginia General Assembly.

The 2010 General Assembly authorized VEDP to establish procedures and guidelines for a Major Employment and Investment (MEI) Project Site Planning Grant Fund Program. A MEI/Mega Project was defined as a high-impact regional economic development project in which a private entity was expected to make a capital investment exceeding $250 million and create more than 400 new full-time jobs.

To learn more, visit https://www.sussexcountyva.gov/page/sussex-county-mega-site/.