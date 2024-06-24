EPI Announces Annual Walk to Raise Awareness About Human Trafficking in Eureka

Press release from Humboldt Against Trafficking:

EPI (Empower Protect and Invest) is proud to announce its annual walk to raise awareness about human trafficking. The event will take place on Saturday, June 29, 2024, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Carson Park in Eureka, California.

This year’s walk is made possible through the generous sponsorship of Soroptimist of Humboldt Bay, a local organization dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls in the community. Their support underscores the importance of combating human trafficking and the need for community involvement in this critical issue.

The walk aims to educate the public about the pervasive problem of human trafficking, which affects millions of people worldwide, including in our own community. Participants will be able to learn about the resources available to support survivors.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of Soroptimist of Humboldt Bay in making this event possible,” said Katrina Taylor, Executive Director of EPI. “Their commitment to this cause is a testament to the power of community collaboration in the fight against human trafficking.”

Registration is $25 without a shirt and $35 with a shirt, which can be completed on the event day. The event is open to the public, and ALL are encouraged to attend regardless of their ability to pay. . Participants are encouraged to wear blue, the color of human trafficking awareness, and to bring signs and banners to show their support.

For more information about the event or to learn more about EPI’S work, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Katrina at [email protected]

About EPI:

EPI (Empower Protect and Invest) is a non-profit organization dedicated to ending human trafficking in Humboldt County and beyond. Through education, advocacy, and support services, EPI works to raise awareness about trafficking, prevent exploitation, and empower survivors.