FireGator's Industry Advancing Systems Continue to Provide the Best AFSS for School Bus Safety

GREENWOOD, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent announcement that seatbelts are becoming a standard factory-installed item by one School Bus manufacturer significantly enhances school bus safety. However, seatbelts mean longer evacuation times, which could also mean additional liability to all involved.

FireGator is ready to assist all bus manufacturers with its assembly-line-ready AFSS (Automatic Fire Suppression System) or work to retrofit those buses already in service across America. Minimizing liability is justification, but the most critical reason should be to provide students and drivers the additional time and protection against fires they have long been denied. Evacuation drills educate drivers and students on removing seatbelts and basic exiting protocols during an event like a collision or fire. However, fear and panic from an actual event can significantly impair one's judgment and ability to act with a clear mind when needed, especially for those with special needs and the very young.

According to a FireGator spokesperson, "Our relentless efforts now have FireGator’s industry advancing systems continually proving to be the best AFSS for school buses in America; some of the reasons and benefits are that we are maintenance-free, negate false discharges, are freestanding-meaning no battery or power needed, and our exclusive UL-approved GREEN suppression agent is approved for all fuel types, including electric, plus recommissioning in minutes by districts; it's even safe for human inhalation for up to an hour."

The NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) writes all safety recommendations for all the different forms of transportation in America. As recommended by the NTSB, the world's greatest safety-minded group, an AFSS “shall” be a standard factory-installed requirement for all new USA school buses. An AFSS provides extra evacuation time during these unwanted but far too common frightening life-threatening events; extra seconds could mean the difference between life and death. School buses are the safest means of transportation, but it is because they are also the most regulated. Clearly, without an AFSS, school buses are not as safe as they could be.

The most important topic in every decision FireGator makes is the impact on passengers, manufacturers, dealers, and bus buyers. FireGator would be the first to admit that they are fortunate to be in their market position and are always eager to share their story and what they do.

Demand a FireGator system on your new buses today. The insurance savings will likely cover the minimal expense. Call FireGator at 864-223-5443 or email FireGator at sales@fire-gator.com to learn more.

FireGator

www.fire-gator.com