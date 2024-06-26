Truly Gifted Relaunches Online Gifting Service to Elevate Everyday Moments and Foster Connections

The Female-Founded Company Partners with Project Healthy Minds to Help Expand Access to Mental Health Resources, Redefining Gift-Giving For All Occasions

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Truly Gifted, an online gifting service elevating everyday moments, relaunches today to redefine the way people celebrate life’s occasions, big and small. Founded on the belief that genuine connections matter, Truly Gifted is dedicated to helping people express their love, appreciation, and gratitude, recognizing that every day is filled with meaningful moments worth acknowledging.

At the heart of Truly Gifted's offerings are their signature heartfelt handwritten Token Moments and fill-a-frame Photo Moments. Both are designed to go beyond traditional holidays to elevate the day-to-day, serving as sincere gestures that acknowledge all of life’s moments and keep us connected.

“Before Truly Gifted, I was always searching for a sincere way to mark the moment, whether I was sending someone love, sympathy, or just letting them know they were on my mind,” said Jennifer Koman, Founder of Truly Gifted. “Thinking about how much I appreciate receiving a handwritten card or special photo in the mail, I was inspired. Words and photos are an impactful way to stay connected, and we’re here to make sending them easier.”

Token Moments, available for $38, includes a keepsake sentiment token crafted in Belgium and a beautiful card handwritten with a personalized message, all housed in a giftable box. Choose from eight token designs, ranging from sentiments of encouragement, love, strength, gratitude, and more, ensuring there's a token to recognize every moment beautifully.

Photo Moments, starting at $68, transforms cherished memories into timeless treasures. Choose a preferred mantle-worthy frame, upload and edit a memorable photo, sign the gift tag, and let Truly Gifted handle the rest. Photo Moments offers a seamless way to capture and share treasured moments, reimagining what photos deserve to be framed. Additionally, Truly Gifted offers a set with both a Token Moment and Photo Moment included for $98.

As part of their commitment to fostering connection, they are a proud partner of Project Healthy Minds, a next-gen mental health tech non-profit dedicated to expanding access to mental health services across the country. Truly Gifted recognizes the profound impact of strong social connections on mental and physical health and will donate a portion of all sales to Project Healthy Minds.

“We're excited to partner with Truly Gifted to further our mission to expand access to life-changing mental health services," said Phillip Schermer, Founder & CEO at Project Healthy Minds. "Their dedication to nurturing authentic connections perfectly complements our vision, and together, we're poised to make a significant difference in people's lives."

The company’s commitment to quality, connection, and customer satisfaction sets them apart. Their user-friendly website, seamless ordering process, and prompt free delivery make it easy for customers to send thoughtful gifts that leave a lasting impression. Here’s to recognizing the everyday - big moments, little moments, and everything in between. For more information on Truly Gifted, please visit trulygifted.com

