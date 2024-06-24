Submit Release
Senate Bill 82 Printer's Number 1768

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - An Act amending the act of December 7, 1982 (P.L.784, No.225), known as the Dog Law, in short title and definitions, further providing for definitions; in licenses, tags and kennels, further providing for transfer of dog licenses or tags and other licensing requirements, for kennels, for requirements for kennels, for revocation or refusal of kennel licenses, for health certificates for importation and for service dogs and dogs used by municipal or State Police departments; and, in enforcement and penalties, further providing for rules and regulations.

