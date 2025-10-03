Senate Bill 992 Printer's Number 1159
PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - Senate Bill 992
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
BROOKS, MARTIN, BROWN, TARTAGLIONE, HUTCHINSON, HAYWOOD, COMITTA, BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN, SANTARSIERO, COSTA, KANE, MILLER, PISCIOTTANO
Short Title
An Act amending the act of December 4, 1996 (P.L.911, No.147), known as the Telemarketer Registration Act, further providing for definitions, for registration requirement, for unlawful acts and penalties, for blocking of caller identification and other telemarketing screening products or services prohibited, for unwanted telephone solicitation calls prohibited, for violations and for investigation.
Memo Subject
Prohibiting Telemarketers from Spoofing Phone Numbers
Actions
|Referred to CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, Sept. 5, 2025
|Reported as amended, Sept. 10, 2025
|First consideration, Sept. 10, 2025
