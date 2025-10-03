Senate Bill 992 Printer's Number 1159

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - Senate Bill 992 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors BROOKS, MARTIN, BROWN, TARTAGLIONE, HUTCHINSON, HAYWOOD, COMITTA, BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN, SANTARSIERO, COSTA, KANE, MILLER, PISCIOTTANO Short Title An Act amending the act of December 4, 1996 (P.L.911, No.147), known as the Telemarketer Registration Act, further providing for definitions, for registration requirement, for unlawful acts and penalties, for blocking of caller identification and other telemarketing screening products or services prohibited, for unwanted telephone solicitation calls prohibited, for violations and for investigation. Memo Subject Prohibiting Telemarketers from Spoofing Phone Numbers Actions 1144 Referred to CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, Sept. 5, 2025 1159 Reported as amended, Sept. 10, 2025 First consideration, Sept. 10, 2025 Generated 10/03/2025 03:45 PM

