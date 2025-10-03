Submit Release
Senate Bill 992 Printer's Number 1159

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - Senate Bill 992

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

BROOKS, MARTIN, BROWN, TARTAGLIONE, HUTCHINSON, HAYWOOD, COMITTA, BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN, SANTARSIERO, COSTA, KANE, MILLER, PISCIOTTANO

Short Title

An Act amending the act of December 4, 1996 (P.L.911, No.147), known as the Telemarketer Registration Act, further providing for definitions, for registration requirement, for unlawful acts and penalties, for blocking of caller identification and other telemarketing screening products or services prohibited, for unwanted telephone solicitation calls prohibited, for violations and for investigation.

Memo Subject

Prohibiting Telemarketers from Spoofing Phone Numbers

Actions

1144 Referred to CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, Sept. 5, 2025
1159 Reported as amended, Sept. 10, 2025
First consideration, Sept. 10, 2025

