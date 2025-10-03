Senate Bill 507 Printer's Number 1158
PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - Senate Bill 507
2025-2026 Regular Session
BROWN, J. WARD, COMITTA, BAKER, SCHWANK, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, HAYWOOD, SAVAL, VOGEL, PISCIOTTANO, MUTH
An Act amending the act of December 20, 1985 (P.L.457, No.112), entitled "An act relating to the right to practice medicine and surgery and the right to practice medically related acts; reestablishing the State Board of Medical Education and Licensure as the State Board of Medicine and providing for its composition, powers and duties; providing for the issuance of licenses and certificates and the suspension and revocation of licenses and certificates; provided penalties; and making repeals," further providing for definitions, for midwifery and for nurse-midwife license; and providing for certified midwife license.
Midwifery Modernization in Pennsylvania
|Referred to CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, March 21, 2025
|Reported as amended, Sept. 10, 2025
|First consideration, Sept. 10, 2025
