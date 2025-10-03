Submit Release
Senate Bill 507 Printer's Number 1158

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - Senate Bill 507

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

BROWN, J. WARD, COMITTA, BAKER, SCHWANK, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, HAYWOOD, SAVAL, VOGEL, PISCIOTTANO, MUTH

Short Title

An Act amending the act of December 20, 1985 (P.L.457, No.112), entitled "An act relating to the right to practice medicine and surgery and the right to practice medically related acts; reestablishing the State Board of Medical Education and Licensure as the State Board of Medicine and providing for its composition, powers and duties; providing for the issuance of licenses and certificates and the suspension and revocation of licenses and certificates; provided penalties; and making repeals," further providing for definitions, for midwifery and for nurse-midwife license; and providing for certified midwife license.

Memo Subject

Midwifery Modernization in Pennsylvania

Actions

0456 Referred to CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, March 21, 2025
1158 Reported as amended, Sept. 10, 2025
First consideration, Sept. 10, 2025

