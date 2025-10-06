Senate Bill 1040 Printer's Number 1208
PENNSYLVANIA, October 6 - Senate Bill 1040
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
K. WARD, PITTMAN, MARTIN, LANGERHOLC
Short Title
An Act authorizing the State Treasurer to waive interest on budgetary impasse investment loans.
Actions
|1208
|Referred to APPROPRIATIONS, Oct. 3, 2025
|Reported as committed, Oct. 6, 2025
|First consideration, Oct. 6, 2025
Generated 10/06/2025 06:27 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.