Energy Community Secretariat signs agreement with Ukraine to boost energy sector integration 

Earlier today, Director of the Energy Community Secretariat, Artur Lorkowski, commenced a week-long visit to Ukraine aimed at engaging with high-level political and energy stakeholders, as well as participating in a series of energy site visits and events.

Director Artur Lorkowski and the Head of the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Energy and Housing and Communal Services, Andrii Gerus, signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Energy Community Secretariat and the Committee.

The MoU aims to enhance cooperation in the energy sector to fulfill Ukraine's commitments under the Energy Community Treaty. It focuses on integrating Ukrainian energy markets with those of the European Union, improving legislative frameworks, and fostering a favorable economic and investment climate. Key priorities include electricity and natural gas market integration, energy sector decarbonization, ensuring energy security, and post-war rebuilding of Ukraine's energy sector in line with clean energy transition commitments.

His visit began with the presentation of Ukraine’s Implementation Report to the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Energy and Housing and Communal Services, where he was welcomed by Andrii Gerus, the Head of the Committee, and its members.

During the presentation, Director Lorkowski highlighted several key points. Amongst others, he emphasized the adoption of secondary legal acts for the Law on REMIT, the Green Transformation Law, the Law of Ukraine “On Minimum Reserves of Oil and Petroleum Products”, the completion of the synchronization of Ukraine’s power system with Continental Europe, with NPC “Ukrenergo” becoming a full member of ENTSO-E in January 2024 and the draft National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP), aimed for adoption in June 2024.

Looking forward, Director Lorkowski emphasized the urgent need for finalizing the NECP and swiftly transposing and implementing the Electricity Integration Package. He stressed the importance of adopting the draft climate law with a 2050 climate neutrality objective, developing a national Emissions Trading System (ETS), and engaging in dialogue on carbon pricing.

The adoption of legislation on energy efficiency, biofuel criteria, and emergency oil stocks is also critical. Additionally, he highlighted the need to ensure the independence of the Regulator and to establish a roadmap for gas reforms.