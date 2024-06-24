Derby Barracks / DUI / Possession of Fentanyl / Possession of Cocaine
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:24A5003189
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 6/24/24 at approximately 0920 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Coventry Station Rd
VIOLATION: DUI #1, Possession of Fentanyl, and Possession of Cocaine
ACCUSED: Katie Karpoff
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/24/24, at approximately 0920 hours, the State Police received a report of a person passed out in their vehicle alongside of Coventry Station Rd in the town Coventry. Troopers arrived at the scene and identified the driver of the vehicle to be Katie Karpoff. Troopers conducted Standardized Field Sobriety Tests with Karpoff and determined she was under the influence of drugs. Karpoff was arrested and found to be in possession of fentanyl and cocaine. Karpoff was transported to the Derby barracks and processed for DUI. Karpoff was released from the Derby barracks with a citation and was picked up by a responsible adult
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/27/24 at 0830 hours
COURT: Orleans
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.