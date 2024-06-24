Derby Barracks / DUI / Possession of Fentanyl / Possession of Cocaine

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:24A5003189

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 6/24/24 at approximately 0920 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Coventry Station Rd

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Possession of Fentanyl, and Possession of Cocaine

ACCUSED: Katie Karpoff

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/24/24, at approximately 0920 hours, the State Police received a report of a person passed out in their vehicle alongside of Coventry Station Rd in the town Coventry. Troopers arrived at the scene and identified the driver of the vehicle to be Katie Karpoff. Troopers conducted Standardized Field Sobriety Tests with Karpoff and determined she was under the influence of drugs. Karpoff was arrested and found to be in possession of fentanyl and cocaine. Karpoff was transported to the Derby barracks and processed for DUI. Karpoff was released from the Derby barracks with a citation and was picked up by a responsible adult

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/27/24 at 0830 hours

COURT: Orleans

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.