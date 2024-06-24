Berlin Barracks- Possession of Stolen Property
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3003935
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez
STATION: VSP- Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 6/24/24 @ 0800 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14, Williamstown
VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property
ACCUSED: Roger Mucherino
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown
VICTIM: Nicolae Beldiman
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/17/24, Trooper's from the Berlin Barracks were advised of a stolen motorcycle from Orange that was found by the owner at a residence in Williamstown. Troopers arrived on scene, recovered the motorcycle and returned it to its owner. Other items stolen with the motorcycle were not recovered at this time.
On 6/24/24, a search warrant for the rest of the stolen property was conducted at the residence that the motorcycle was originally found. As a result of the search warrant, the resident of this address, Roger Mucherino, was found to be in possession of the rest of the stolen property. Roger was taken into custody for Possession of Stolen Property and released with a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/31/24 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.