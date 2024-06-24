Submit Release
Berlin Barracks- Possession of Stolen Property

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3003935

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez                      

STATION: VSP- Berlin Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 6/24/24 @ 0800 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14, Williamstown

VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property

 

ACCUSED: Roger Mucherino                                           

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown

 

VICTIM: Nicolae Beldiman

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/17/24, Trooper's from the Berlin Barracks were advised of a stolen motorcycle from Orange that was found by the owner at a residence in Williamstown. Troopers arrived on scene, recovered the motorcycle and returned it to its owner. Other items stolen with the motorcycle were not recovered at this time.

 

On 6/24/24, a search warrant for the rest of the stolen property was conducted at the residence that the motorcycle was originally found. As a result of the search warrant, the resident of this address, Roger Mucherino, was found to be in possession of the rest of the stolen property. Roger was taken into custody for Possession of Stolen Property and released with a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/31/24 @ 0830 hours         

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

