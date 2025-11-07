Derby Barracks / DUI, Assault on Law Enforcement, other charges

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A5006022

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 11/7/2025 0142

INCIDENT LOCATION: Henshaw Road, Lewis, VT

VIOLATION: DUI refusal, Assault on LEO x 2, Criminal DLS, Simple Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Dalton Moore

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/07/2025 at 0142 hours, the Vermont State Police was dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Henshaw Road in Lewis, VT. Troopers with the Derby barracks responded to the scene with the Brighton Fire Department and Newport Ambulance Service. The owner of the vehicle was present who reported the vehicle was not crashed but became disabled and the operator, Dalton Moore, age 24 of Brownington, was intoxicated and had assaulted them.

Troopers encountered Moore with the disabled vehicle and observed indicators of intoxication. Moore became increasingly aggressive and bit a Trooper while being detained. The Trooper sustained minor injury and was later treated and released from North Country Hospital. Moore was transported to North Country Hospital where he continued to be non-compliant and assaultive with law enforcement and hospital staff and bit an officer with the Newport Police Department who responded to assist.

Moore was cited to appear in Essex Superior Court on 11/18/2025 at 08:30AM to answer to charges of DUI refusal, two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, simple assault, operating while under a criminal license suspension, and violation of conditions of release.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/18/2025 0830AM

COURT: Essex Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov