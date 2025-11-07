Derby Barracks / Conditions of Release Violation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5005641
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/16/25 at approximately 1400 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cemetery Rd, Troy, VT
VIOLATION: Conditions of Release Violation
ACCUSED: Christopher Coderre
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/16/25, at approximately 1044 hours, the State Police received a report that Christopher Coderre had violated his Court Ordered Conditions of Release issued by the Orleans County Superior Court. Through investigation and assistance with VT Probation and Parole, it was found that Coderre had in fact violated his conditions of release. Coderre was subsequently given a citation to appear in court for the violation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/25/25 at 0800 hours
COURT: Orleans County
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NA
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
