Derby Barracks / Conditions of Release Violation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A5005641

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup                            

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 10/16/25 at approximately 1400 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cemetery Rd, Troy, VT

VIOLATION: Conditions of Release Violation

 

ACCUSED: Christopher Coderre                                             

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/16/25, at approximately 1044 hours, the State Police received a report that Christopher Coderre had violated his Court Ordered Conditions of Release issued by the Orleans County Superior Court. Through investigation and assistance with VT Probation and Parole, it was found that Coderre had in fact violated his conditions of release. Coderre was subsequently given a citation to appear in court for the violation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/25/25 at 0800 hours            

COURT: Orleans County

LODGED - LOCATION: NA  

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NA

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

