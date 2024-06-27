UnifyCloud recognized as a finalist for two 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards
With two honors in 2024, UnifyCloud has been recognized with a Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for the tenth time and the fifth consecutive year.
These two awards reflect our commitment to developing cutting-edge solutions to simplify and accelerate application modernization, AI adoption, and cloud migration.”REDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UnifyCloud today announced it has been named a finalist of the 2024 Microsoft Worldwide Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year Award and a finalist for the 2024 Microsoft Americas ISV Innovation Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
— Marc Pinotti, CEO and Co-founder of UnifyCloud
"It’s always an honor to be recognized with a Microsoft Partner of the Year Award and receiving two honors is even more special.” said Marc Pinotti, UnifyCloud CEO. “As an ISV focused on modernization to the cloud, both awards reflect our commitment to developing an end-to-end automated cloud transformation platform that delivers cutting-edge solutions in cloud migration and artificial intelligence to simplify and accelerate application modernization and cloud migration that empowers businesses to achieve their digital transformation goals. We are deeply honored to be acknowledged by Microsoft and look forward to continuing our partnership to deliver exceptional solutions to Microsoft and our partners in the Americas and worldwide."
"Being recognized with a Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards honor for the fifth year in a row is a tremendous achievement for UnifyCloud.” said Vivek Bhatnagar, UnifyCloud CTO. “This year’s double recognition reflects our continued commitment to helping organizations navigate their digital transformation journeys with innovative solutions like automated remediation and AI enablement. We are proud of our partnership with Microsoft and remain dedicated to driving excellence and delivering significant value through our CloudAtlas platform. Together, we are making modern application and artificial intelligence development and deployment more accessible."
The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,700 nominations from more than 100 countries. UnifyCloud was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Modernizing Applications and ISV innovation.
The Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year Awards recognizes partners who have a track record of modernizing a portfolio of customer applications for the cloud. The winning partners have demonstrated a deep understanding of their customers’ business challenges and have helped motivate adoption of new cloud technologies and practices.
The ISV Innovation Partner of the Year award recognizes ISV Partners who have demonstrated a high level of innovation leveraging Microsoft Cloud advanced services, including AI, introducing new techniques, approaches, or applications that push the boundaries of what is currently possible.
“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. “The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year's winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what’s possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud.”
The 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of MCAPS Start for Partners, a digital event on July 10th and 11th. Partners will receive recognition at MCAPS Start for Partners ahead of in person celebrations during Microsoft Ignite in November. Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2024_announcement.
The Americas Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards will be announced at the Americas Start for Partners, a digital event, which will take place on July 12th. Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Americas Partner Blog here: Americas Partner Blog.
About UnifyCloud
UnifyCloud is a leading provider of cloud migration and optimization solutions, helping organizations simplify and accelerate their journey to the cloud. With a focus on innovation and customer success, UnifyCloud and its CloudAtlas platform empowers organizations to maximize the benefits of cloud computing, minimize complexity and risk, and achieve their strategic objectives in the cloud.
UnifyCloud is a delivery partner for the Azure OpenAI Master Class helping hundreds of customers successfully adopt AI to transform their business operations. A Microsoft Solutions Partner in the areas of Infrastructure, Digital & App Innovation and Data & AI, the company has been recognized as a Microsoft Partner of the Year honoree for five consecutive years:
2024 Microsoft Worldwide Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year Award finalist
2024 Microsoft Americas ISV Innovation Partner of the Year Award finalist
2023 Microsoft Worldwide Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year Award finalist
2023 Microsoft Asia Pacific Region Independent Solutions Vendor (ISV) Partner of the Year finalist nominee
2023 Microsoft Asia Pacific Region Digital and App Innovation (Azure) Partner of the Year finalist nominee
2023 Microsoft Asia Pacific Region Infrastructure (Azure) Partner of the Year finalist nominee
2023 Microsoft Asia Pacific Region Social Impact Partner of the Year finalist nominee
2022 Microsoft Worldwide Migration to Azure Partner of the Year Award finalist
2021 Microsoft Worldwide Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year Award finalist
2020 Microsoft Worldwide Solution Assessment Partner of the Year Award winner
For additional information contact, contact marke@unifycloud.com or visit unifycloud.com.
