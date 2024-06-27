UnifyCloud recognized as a finalist for two 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards

UnifyCloud named finalist for two 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards! Smarter Migration to the Cloud

With two honors in 2024, UnifyCloud has been recognized with a Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for the tenth time and the fifth consecutive year.

These two awards reflect our commitment to developing cutting-edge solutions to simplify and accelerate application modernization, AI adoption, and cloud migration.” — Marc Pinotti, CEO and Co-founder of UnifyCloud